Ayodhya: How to celebrate Ram Mandir's inauguration at home? Know here

The long-awaited dream of every Hindu has finally come true as Ram Mandir's inauguration in Ayodhya will be performed on January 22, 2024. This auspicious occasion marks the beginning of a new era, a new chapter in the history of India. The entire nation is rejoicing and celebrating this momentous event with fervour and enthusiasm. However, many devotees won't be a part of this historical moment. But that doesn't mean they can't celebrate the inauguration of Ram Mandir at home. The recommended auspicious time for the celebration on January 22 is from 12:00 pm to 12:45 pm.

Here are some ways to celebrate the inauguration of Ram Mandir at home and make this occasion even more special and memorable:

Offer Puja and Prayers: The first and foremost way to celebrate this auspicious occasion is by offering puja and prayers at home. Set up a small altar with idols or pictures of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman. Light diyas and incense sticks offer flowers and fruits as an offering to the deities. You can also recite shlokas and mantras dedicated to Lord Ram to seek his blessings.

Watch the Live Telecast: Many news channels will be telecasting the live coverage of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. You can tune in to one of these channels and witness the historic moment from the comfort of your home. This will not only give you a sense of being a part of the celebration but also keep you updated with all the events happening in Ayodhya.

Decorate Your Home: Just like how we decorate our homes during Diwali, you can decorate your home for the inauguration of Ram Mandir too. Use lights, rangolis, flowers, and other decorations to create a festive ambience. You can also hang posters or pictures of Lord Ram and other deities to add a religious touch to your decorations.

Cook Traditional Recipes: Food is an integral part of any celebration in India. You can celebrate the inauguration of Ram Mandir by cooking traditional recipes that are associated with Lord Ram. Some popular dishes include Sabudana Khichdi, Sabudana Vada, Kheer, and Dhokla. Don't forget to offer some of these delicacies as prasad while performing puja.

Watch Ramayana: Revisit the epic tale of Lord Ram by watching the popular TV series 'Ramayana'. This iconic show has been re-telecasted during the lockdown and has garnered immense viewership. You can watch it with your family and immerse yourself in the story of Ram's journey and struggles.

Read the Ramayana: If you prefer reading, then you can spend this day reading the Ramayana. You can read the original version or opt for books that simplify the story for children. This will not only educate you about Lord Ram but also keep you engrossed in the celebrations.

