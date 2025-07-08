Avoiding coffee to eating breakfast: Morning habits that can help lower your morning cortisol level Cortisol tends to remain high in the morning as it helps to prepare the body for the activities of the day. It is important that you manage your cortisol levels in the morning as it can help to set a peaceful tone for the day. Here are some morning habits to lower your morning cortisol levels.

New Delhi:

Cortisol, a steroid hormone that's produced by the adrenal gland. It plays several important roles, such as metabolism and immune system among others. But one of the major functions of this hormone is to manage stress, which is also why it is known as the 'stress hormone'. While cortisol can be good sometimes, it can be bad if the level of this hormone is chronically high.

Cortisol tends to remain high in the morning as it helps to prepare the body for the activities of the day. This is also known as Cortisol Awakening Response (CAR). It is important that you manage your cortisol levels in the morning as it can help to set a peaceful tone for the day. When you follow certain habits during the first 1-2 hours of waking, it can help to improve your stress. Here are some morning habits that can help lower your morning cortisol level.

Avoid Coffee First Thing in the Morning

Drinking coffee immediately after waking spikes cortisol levels further, as cortisol is naturally highest upon waking. Caffeine stimulates the adrenal glands, which can lead to overstimulation and you might experience increased stress over time. Instead, drink water or herbal tea and wait at least 60–90 minutes before consuming caffeine.

Avoid Checking Phone

Jumping into social media, news, or work messages first thing in the morning can create an instant stress response, thereby, increasing cortisol levels. Give yourself 30–60 minutes after waking before you use your phone as it helps to reduce external stressors and improve clarity.

Sunlight Exposure

Natural light exposure within the first hour of waking helps regulate your circadian rhythm, helping to reduce cortisol throughout the day. Morning sunlight stimulates serotonin, which converts to melatonin later, improving sleep and reducing stress levels.

Eat Breakfast

Skipping breakfast or eating sugary foods can lead to blood sugar fluctuations, which in turn trigger cortisol release. A protein-rich breakfast with healthy fats and complex carbs can help stabilise blood sugar.

Hydrate Upon Waking

Dehydration stresses the body, triggering cortisol release. Drinking a glass of water as soon as you wake up helps rehydrate cells, benefit metabolism, and reduce the adrenal response to stress.

