World Asthma Day 2026: These pranayama techniques may help you breathe easier

New Delhi:

Asthma can quietly disrupt everyday life. Breathing becomes uneven, sometimes tight, sometimes unpredictable, especially during physical effort, seasonal shifts or even stress. On World Asthma Day, observed today, May 5, the focus naturally turns to awareness and better management of respiratory health. In the work of Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Author, Columnist and Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, there is a consistent emphasis on approaching breath with awareness rather than urgency. His perspective stays simple. No overcomplication. Just learning how to work with the breath in a steady, mindful way.

Drawing from his background as a yoga and spiritual leader, he often points out that while medical care remains important, pranayama can act as a natural support alongside it. The focus is not on quick results. It is on consistency. Controlled breathing, done gently, may help improve respiratory patterns, settle the mind and bring a sense of ease that builds over time.

Pranayama and lung health

During asthma discomfort or stress, breathing often turns shallow and irregular. Pranayama shifts this pattern by slowing the breath and allowing fuller expansion of the lungs. Over time, this may improve oxygen flow, support respiratory muscle strength and encourage relaxation. The link between a calm mind and a steady breath becomes quite noticeable here. Below are some commonly practised pranayama techniques that can support this process:

1. Anulom Vilom pranayama

Formation

Sit comfortably with a straight spine. Close one nostril softly and breathe through the other, then switch. Continue this slow alternation through inhalation and exhalation.

Benefits

Helps improve breathing capacity and balance the nervous system. It may ease stress and support better air circulation in the lungs, making breathing feel more stable.

Do’s and Don’ts

Keep the breath natural and unforced

Practise in a quiet, clean space

Avoid rushing or holding the breath unnecessarily

2. Bhramari pranayama

Formation

Sit comfortably, close the eyes and produce a soft humming sound, similar to a bee. The vibration remains gentle, mostly around the head and chest.

Benefits

Supports calming of the nervous system and may reduce breathing discomfort. The vibration can feel soothing and may also help with emotional balance and mental clarity.

Do’s and Don’ts

Keep the humming soft and pleasant

Avoid loud or forceful vibrations

Practise in a calm environment

3. Ujjayi pranayama

Formation

Inhale slowly through the nose while slightly constricting the throat, creating a soft ocean-like sound. The breath stays steady.

Benefits

May strengthen the lungs, improve oxygen intake and promote a sense of calm. It can also support focus and internal balance.

Do’s and Don’ts

Do not strain the throat

Keep the breath smooth and comfortable

Avoid overexertion

4. Sheetali pranayama

Formation

Curl the tongue into a tube and inhale through it, then exhale through the nose. If tongue rolling is not possible, inhale through slightly parted lips.

Benefits

Helps cool the body, calm the nervous system and reduce stress, which may make breathing feel easier.

Do’s and Don’ts

Practise in a clean environment

Avoid very cold conditions

Keep the breath gentle and natural

5. Deep diaphragmatic breathing

Formation

Sit or lie down with one hand on the abdomen. Inhale slowly so the abdomen rises, then exhale and let it fall naturally.

Benefits

Strengthens the diaphragm and improves lung efficiency. It also encourages relaxation and better awareness of healthy breathing patterns.

Do’s and Don’ts

Keep breathing slow and steady

Avoid shallow chest breathing

Practise consistently

Pranayama stays rooted in simplicity. No force, no rush. Just a gradual shift towards more aware breathing. Over time, this kind of practice may support lung function, bring steadiness to the breath and help build a more relaxed connection with it.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional advice. Always consult an expert before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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