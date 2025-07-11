Arunachal Pradesh's thrilling water sport rafting gets global recognition Arunachal Pradesh's thrilling rafting spots are now on the global map, attracting adventure seekers worldwide. Experience the rush of navigating through its pristine rapids!

New Delhi:

A major agreement for adventure sports and tourism was recently signed by the World Rafting Federation (WRF), the Indian Rafting Foundation (TIRF), the Asian Council for WRF, and the Arunachal Pradesh Water Sports Association (APWSA).

According to the agreement, any rafting event organised in Arunachal Pradesh or across India will henceforth be overseen by the Asian Council and the World Rafting Federation, which will provide international standards, recognition, and support for the sport throughout the region.

The APWSA has been officially recognised as the official body for canoeing and rafting in Arunachal Pradesh by the International Canoe Federation, providing a significant boost to the state's sports infrastructure. This designation paves the way for structured development, training, and international collaboration in the sector.

Speaking to reporters, APWSA president Nino Dai expressed optimism and joy over the accord. "This collaboration will be extremely helpful to Arunachal and the entire country. With WRF sponsorship, we will be able to more efficiently organise workshops, profile river guides, and provide professional training to local talent. Most importantly, this will improve social and ecotourism, generating job opportunities and promoting long-term development," he said.

The decision is being hailed as a watershed moment in the promotion of adventure sports in the Northeast, and it is likely to solidify Arunachal's position on the global map of rafting and kayaking destinations.

As ecotourism and sustainable adventure sports gain traction around the world, this partnership is more than just a sporting project; it is a deliberate drive for economical and cultural development in one of India's most pristine and promising states.

In another recent development, the Indian Rafting Foundation (IRF), in partnership with the APWSA, is preparing to hold a continental rafting championship in Arunachal Pradesh in April 2026. "Discussions are ongoing with the WRF, and the proposal, if realised, would mark a historic milestone for the state and the country in the world of water sports," Dai told reporters.

The Indian delegation included APWSA President Nino Dai, Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA) Director Gumnya Karbak, and APWSA Secretary of Hospitality Semi Doni.

