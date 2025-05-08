Are you troubled by bra bulge? Practice these exercises to get a slim and toned back If you are troubled by bra fat, then you can get a slim back with these easy exercises. You will get to see differences in your back within a few days if you practice these exercises daily.

New Delhi:

Bra line fat removal exercises are especially important for those women who are troubled by the fat near the bra line while wearing tight-fitting clothes. This fat not only makes the body look unbalanced but also reduces self-confidence. If you are alsoing for a solution for a slim and toned back, then definitely try the easy exercises given here.

Push-Ups

Push-ups tone the upper body muscles and help reduce fat near the bra line.

How to do it: Lie down on your stomach. Place the palms under the shoulders and lift the body. Slowly bring it down and repeat. Do this 10-15 times in 3 sets daily.

Superman Pose

This yoga asana not only reduces back fat but also strengthens the spine.

How to do it: Lie down on your stomach. Raise your hands and legs together. Hold it for a few seconds and then bring it down. Repeat 10-15 times.

Side Plank

Side plank strengthens the core muscles and targets back fat.

How to do it: Lie on one side. Lift the body with the help of the elbows. Hold for 30 seconds to 1 minute. Repeat on both sides.

Jumping Jacks

This is a cardio workout that reduces overall body fat as well as bra line fat rapidly.

How to do it: Stand straight, jump, and spread both your legs. Raise your hands up and then come back. Do this for 2 to 3 minutes daily.

Dumbbell Row

Dumbbell rows tone the back muscles and reduce back fat rapidly.

How to do it: Take a dumbbell in each hand. Bend slightly and pull the dumbbell back by bending the elbow. Do it 12-15 times in 3 sets.

Also pay attention to a healthy diet, adequate sleep, and hydration. By doing these exercises regularly, you will start seeing a difference in a few weeks, and you will get a toned and beautiful back.

