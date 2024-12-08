AP Dhillon to Karan Aujla: 5 Music Concerts to attend in Delhi-NCR this December

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 Music Concerts to attend in Delhi-NCR this December

If you are still grieving from missing Coldplay's highly awaited concert in India, don't worry! The music scene in Delhi-NCR in December 2024 is packed with fascinating events. Some of the most incredible music events, featuring both local and worldwide musicians, are taking place in the area. Whether you enjoy EDM or want to discover punk rock, this month's musical lineup has something for everyone. So here's everything you need to know about forthcoming musical events in Delhi NCR, including dates, locations, and ticket costs.

Boris Brejcha – Sunburn Arena, Gurgaon: Boris Brejcha, a techno phenomenon, will bring his high-tech minimal sound to India with performances in Delhi on December 7, 2024. Brejcha is well-known for his aggressive performances and distinct sound, and he will undoubtedly create an interesting evening for his audience. Tickets to his gigs start at Rs 2,000. AP Dhillon – Indira Gandhi Arena: AP Dhillon, the Punjabi music sensation known for songs like 'Brown Munde,' 'Excuses,' and 'Dil Nu,' is returning to India for his The Brownprint tour. He is scheduled to appear in Delhi on December 14, 2024, at the Indira Gandhi Arena. Tickets for AP Dhillon are exclusively available through Paytm's ticketing platform. The ticket costs range between Rs 1,999 and Rs 19,999, offering both general and VIP categories. Karan Aujla - Multiple Venues: Karan Aujla, a Punjabi musician, is in Delhi NCR for three days, with events scheduled for December 15, 17, and 19. Aujla, known for his high-energy performances, is expected to bring his unique style and dynamic stage presence to cities across India. His best songs include 'Softly,' 'Winning Speech,' and 'IDK How.' The ticket sale is now open on Book My Show, starting at Rs 5,999. Babbu Maan Unplugged Music Event - Gymkhana Club, Gurgaon: Babbu Maan, the famous Punjabi singer, is scheduled to play at the Gymkhana Club in Sector 29, Gurugram, on December 24, 2024, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The ticket sale is now live on Zomato, starting at Rs 2,000. Dhvani Bhanushali: Dhvani Bhanushali, noted for her diverse songs such as 'Le Ja Le Re,' 'Dilbar,' 'Psycho Saiyan,' and 'Kinna Sona,' is scheduled to appear at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel on December 31, 2024.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru shopping destinations: Top 5 budget-friendly places to explore when in the city