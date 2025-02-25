Anshula Kapoor shares PCOS-friendly food swaps that actually taste amazing, 'Makhana instead of chips' PCOS is a common condition among several women nowadays, Anshula Kapoor, who manages her PCOS has shared a few interesting food swaps which are extremely healthy to manage the condition.

One of the most open and novel voices on social media is Anshula Kapoor, actor Arjun Kapoor's sister. The social media star frequently utilizes her platform to give her fans advice on anything from health to fashion. She just posted a video on Instagram in which she listed her favourite meal substitutions for PCOS management.

Anshula Kapoor posted a video to her Instagram account discussing the delightful and healthful dietary adjustments she made to help manage her PCOS. She wrote, “PCOS-friendly food swaps that actually taste amazing! I’ve been navigating PCOS for as long as I can remember—the mood swings, bloating, weight fluctuations, and the never-ending hormonal rollercoaster can be exhausting. Through it all, food has always been my comfort, but the frustration of giving up my favourite foods? That was real. After lots of trial and error, I’ve found some delicious, PCOS-friendly swaps that make eating healthy much easier!"

Here are the healthy food swaps suggested by Anshula Kapoor.

Makhana

Anshula revealed that she swapped salty chips with makhana. She said, “We roast ours at home in different flavours and even use it to make chaat."

Bajra and Jowar roti

“Once you will make the switch you will feel the difference," said Anshula. Bajra and Jowar are great sources when it comes to digestion as they are high in fibre and nutrients.

Unsweetened Greek Yoghurt

“It makes the perfect high protein swap for regular dahi in my life," said Anshula. Greek yoghurt also helps in weight management as they keep you full for longer.

Sorghum or amaranth bread

“My breakfast is incomplete without this," said Anshula. These alternatives help you start the day with a healthy note and they are absolutely gluten-free.

Liquid I.V.

Anshula said, "I have stopped drinking packet soda a long time but I think of drinking something flavourful, I drink Liquid I.V., it hydrates, is full of electrolytes and comes in several so many flavours."

ALSO READ: Zeenat Aman shares her diet plan for staying fit at 73, emphasises eating small and fresh