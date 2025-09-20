Ameesha Patel says Birkins are ‘Rolls-Royce of all bags’, know why the bags are so expensive Speaking about the Hermès Birkins, Ameesha Patel said that it “is the Rolce Royce of all bags.". The Birkin is one of the world’s most desired handbags. Read on to know why the bags are so expensive and coveted.

Hermès Birkin is one of the most iconic bags and it stands as a symbol of luxury. The Birkin is one of the world’s most desired handbags. Ameesha Patel, in a recent interview, said that the Birkin bag is the “Rolls-Royce of all bags”.

The actress owns around 400 designer bags and cares for them immensely. She said, “I care for them a lot – airing, leather, wipes, leather polishing, I keep them in the sun, avoid fungus growing on them because Mumbai’s weather is so bad, so humid, worst for leather bags and shoes. Bachon ko jaise massage karke dhoop mein daalte hain, same way, you have to polish bags and keep them in the sun. It’s a process,” she said.

Ameesha Patel on Birkin Bags

Speaking about the Hermès Birkins, Patel said that it “is the Rolce Royce of all bags. It has numerous prices; it depends on leather, hardware, and size. If you have normal leather and hardware, it can start from Rs 13-15 lakh.”

She added, “Interesting fact, I can sell a Birkin bag for double its price. It’s almost like an investment. In Japan, you can take a bank loan and give a Birkin as collateral, that is the prestige of the bag.”

Why is the Birkin so coveted and expensive?

Exquisite Craftsmanship

Each Birkin bag is meticulously handcrafted by a single artisan from start to finish. This ensures unmatched attention to detail, precision, and quality. An artisan undergoes years of training before being entrusted with creating a Birkin. This makes every stitch a reflection of skill and tradition.

Premium Quality

Birkin bags are made from the finest leathers, such as Togo, Clemence, Epsom, and exotic skins like crocodile, ostrich, or alligator. The hardware, including locks and clasps, is usually plated in gold or palladium, which adds to the bag’s luxury.

Exclusivity and Limited Supply

Hermès intentionally limits production, making Birkins scarce and highly coveted. You can’t simply walk into a store and buy one. Customers often need to build a purchase history or wait years to be offered a bag. This exclusivity creates demand, and this makes Birkins seen as a symbol of status and privilege.

Investment Value

Unlike most fashion items that depreciate, Birkins often appreciate over time. Certain limited editions or rare leathers can get you double or triple their retail price at auctions. This reputation as a reliable investment makes people willing to spend huge amounts.

Timeless Design and Longevity

The Birkin’s classic, elegant design has remained iconic since its introduction in the 1980s. When combined with superior craftsmanship and durable materials, the bag lasts for decades, making it both a fashion statement and a long-term investment.

