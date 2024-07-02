Ambanis organise mass weddings as part of Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations in Thane

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ambanis organise mass weddings as part of Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations.

The Ambanis, one of India's wealthiest families, are known for their extravagant lifestyle and grand celebrations. From their opulent weddings to their lavish parties, they always manage to make headlines with their larger-than-life events. And this time, they have once again left everyone in awe with their pre-wedding celebrations for their son, Anant Ambani and his fiancee, Radhika Merchant.

As part of the pre-wedding festivities, the Ambani family organised a mass wedding ceremony in Thane, a city near Mumbai. The grand event is several couples tying the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony. The Ambanis not only provided the couples with a lavish wedding experience but also took care of all the expenses. The entire event was managed flawlessly by a team of professionals, and every detail was taken care of to ensure that the couples had a memorable experience.

The idea behind this mass wedding was to give underprivileged couples a chance to have a dream wedding that they may not have been able to afford otherwise. The Ambani family has always been known for their philanthropic efforts, and this gesture just goes to show their commitment towards giving back to society.

On Monday, the location of the mass wedding was rescheduled. The event has been rescheduled for a new location on July 2 at 4:30 p.m. instead of the original site at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.

The mass wedding now happened on Tuesday at 4 PM at Reliance Corporate Park in Thane.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and Radhika Merchant are set to marry the knot in an extravagant ceremony in Mumbai on July 12. On June 29, a special puja ceremony was held at Antilia, the Ambanis' residence, to commence the wedding festivities. The grand wedding will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

The couple's two pre-wedding events have been fantastic. They organised a lavish cruise party that took place in Italy on May 29 and concluded in France on June 1. An opulent pre-wedding gala was also organised in Jamnagar in March that gathered nearly 1,000 guests, including businesses, athletes, and celebrities.

