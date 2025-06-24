Amavasya 2025: When is Ashadha Amavasya? Know the date, time and significance of the day The Amavasya which takes place in the month of Ashadha, according to the Hindu calendar, is known as Asadha Amavasya. On this day, people respect to their ancestors through rituals and prayers. Read on to know the date, time and significance of Asadha Amavasya.

Amavasya, also known as new moon day, is considered to be a significant day in Hinduism. The Amavasya which takes place in the month of Ashadha, according to the Hindu calendar, is known as Asadha Amavasya. On this day, people respect to their ancestors through rituals and prayers. While some people take a bath in a holy river, some people prefer performing certain rituals at home.

This day is also known as Pitru Amavasya, when people worship and perform acts of charity. It is believed that this helps to strengthen your bond with your ancestors and also get their blessings. Read on to know the date, time and significance of Ashadha Amavasya.

Ashadha Amavasya 2025 Date and Time

This year, Ashadha Amavasya will be celebrated on June 25. According to Drink Panchang, the Amavasya tithi will begin at 06:59 PM on June 24 and end at 04:00 PM on June 25.

Ashadha Amavasya Significance

The day holds immense importance and is known for the Pitru Puja that a lot of people perform on this day. One of the ceremonies that is performed on this day is the Deepa Puja, wherein, houses are cleaned and decorated. A table is also set up and decorated with diyas of vibrant colours, which creates a divine atmosphere.

This ritual is usually dedicated to the Ishta Devta or family deity, along with the five elements air, water, fire, sky and earth. People also worship goddess Lakshmi, Parvati or Saraswati, as it is believed that worshipping them removes negativity and gets you blessings.

According to Drik Panchang, "All the Amavasya days are suitable for performing Shraddha rituals to satisfy the souls of ancestors. Amavasya days are also suitable for performing Kaal Sarp Dosh Nivaran Puja."

