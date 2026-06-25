Inside Alpha actress Sharvari Wagh's Mumbai home: Antique décor, a traditional swing and lush terraces

New Delhi:

Sharvari Wagh is best known for films like Munjya, Vedaa, Maharaj and Bunty Aur Babli 2, but a home tour she shared with Brut India on October 3, 2024, offered a quieter, more personal glimpse into her life. Her home feels like a natural extension of who she is, where tradition and modern design sit comfortably side by side.

There is an easy, unforced charm to the space. Antique wooden pieces blend with open, light-filled interiors, creating a home that feels both grounded and current. Nothing feels overdone. Instead, it looks like it has come together gradually, with care.

Inside Sharvari Wagh's living room

The entrance opens into a spacious dual living area inspired by colonial-era Indian interiors, but kept simple and uncluttered. Neutral walls, cream flooring and large windows let in plenty of natural light, giving the space a calm, airy feel. The furniture stands out, not because it is flashy, but because it feels thoughtfully chosen over time.

A suspended swing on one side of the room immediately draws attention. Made of dark wood and held by metal chains, it adds a familiar Indian touch, much like the swings seen in homes across Gujarat and parts of South India.

The room also features carved wooden armchairs with floral and lattice detailing, adding texture without overwhelming the space. Floor-to-ceiling sheer curtains soften the sunlight, creating a warm, lived-in atmosphere.

It is the smaller details that tie everything together. Vintage-style clocks, framed artwork, lantern-inspired lights, fresh flowers, antique mirrors and subtle decorative accents give the room a gentle old-world feel.

Dining and game room

The dining area sits just beyond the living space, separated by a sliding glass partition. It creates a sense of separation without cutting off the flow, so both areas still feel connected. Further inside, there is a gaming zone with a more minimal design, offering a quiet contrast to the traditional elements elsewhere in the house.

Terrace

Sharvari also showed viewers the terrace and a staircase gallery lined with framed movie dialogues from actors she and her family admire.

The terrace is filled with greenery, with plants placed throughout and a large seating area that makes it ideal for relaxing outdoors. A staircase leads up to another open terrace space, which also has seating, adding yet another easy, laid-back corner to the home.

Who is Sharvari Wagh?

Sharvari Wagh is an Indian actor known for her work in Maharaj, Munjya, Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Vedaa. She began her career in 2015 as an assistant director, working with Luv Ranjan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali before making her acting debut in Kabir Khan's war series The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye.

She later moved into films with Yash Raj Films' Bunty Aur Babli 2 and has since received several awards and recognition for her performances. She will next be seen in Alpha, alongside Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.

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