Ready to level up your squat jumps? Alia Bhatt's resistance-band variation is worth a try

New Delhi:

Alia Bhatt's workouts are rarely easy, and her latest gym session is proof. The actress was recently spotted performing a resistance-band variation of squat jumps, adding a challenging twist to the classic exercise.

In a recent video shared by her trainer Karan Sawhney, the actor was seen performing resistance-band squat jumps, an advanced variation of the classic exercise. The intense move adds extra resistance to every jump, turning a basic warm-up into a powerful lower-body strength and conditioning drill.

Alia Bhatt takes squat jumps up a notch

Alia's latest workout video is a reminder that even the most basic exercises can be made more challenging with the right modifications. Shared by fitness trainer Karan Sawhney, the clip shows the actor performing resistance-band squat jumps during a gym session. Unlike regular squat jumps that rely solely on body weight, this variation uses resistance bands attached to weighted plates, adding extra tension throughout the movement.

As Alia lowers into a squat and explodes upward into a jump, the resistance from the bands forces her muscles to work harder at every stage of the exercise. The added load increases the intensity of the movement, making it a demanding drill that requires strength, stability and control. The exercise also highlights the actor's commitment to pushing her fitness limits through challenging training routines.

The benefits of adding resistance to squat jumps

Resistance-band squat jumps are a combination of strength training and plyometric exercise, making them particularly effective for improving lower-body power and explosiveness. The movement primarily targets the glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings and calves, while also engaging the core to maintain balance and posture throughout the jump, helping build strength.

Apart from helping build strength, the exercise can also improve endurance, stability and overall functional fitness. However, because of its high-impact nature, trainers generally advise mastering basic squat jumps before progressing to more advanced resistance-based variations like the one seen in Alia's workout.

A glimpse into Alia Bhatt's training routine

The resistance-band squat jumps are just one part of Alia's demanding fitness regimen. Over the years, the actor has consistently shared glimpses of her workouts, which often include a mix of strength training, functional exercises, mobility drills and high-intensity conditioning sessions. Whether she is lifting weights, performing battle rope exercises or working on core strength, Alia's training routine focuses on building overall fitness rather than just aesthetics.

Her latest workout video reflects the growing popularity of functional fitness, where exercises are designed to improve strength, balance, endurance and movement in everyday life. By incorporating advanced variations of familiar exercises, trainers can challenge different muscle groups and prevent workouts from becoming repetitive. Alia's resistance-band squat jumps are a perfect example of how a simple exercise can be elevated into a full-body challenge with the addition of resistance and explosive movement.

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