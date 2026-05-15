Gymnastic rings to deep squats: Inside brutal workout routine behind Alia Bhatt’s sculpted Cannes 2026 looks

New Delhi:

Alia Bhatt has been having a seriously packed Cannes 2026 run. From dramatic couture gowns to structured Indian silhouettes, almost every appearance of hers at the 79th Cannes Film Festival has ended up all over social media within minutes.

But behind the flawless photos, flowing fabrics and perfectly sculpted red carpet looks, there was clearly a lot happening before Cannes even began. And now, fans have finally got a peek at that side too.

The training behind Alia Bhatt’s sculpted Cannes looks

On May 14, Alia’s fitness trainer Karan Sawhney shared a workout video showing parts of the actor’s Cannes preparation.

Karan, who is also the co-founder of The Tribe India, posted a fast-paced training montage on Instagram and captioned it, “Alia Bhatt prepping for Cannes, putting in the work! To make it work.”

The clip showed Alia moving through a series of strength-focused exercises that seemed designed around posture, endurance, balance and overall body conditioning rather than just aesthetic training.

Inside the workout routine behind Alia Bhatt’s red carpet looks

One part of the routine showed Alia performing suspended holds using gymnastic rings, a demanding callisthenics exercise known for targeting the shoulders, chest and triceps.

She was also seen training with resistance bands while squatting beside a weighted sledge, focusing heavily on lower-body endurance and glute activation.

To build strength and structure, Alia additionally performed deep dumbbell squats as part of the workout.

Even between appearances and downtime, the training apparently continued.

Reacting to the video, Alia commented, “This band work in my pyjamas,” referring to the resistance-band arm pulses and lateral walks shown in the montage.

Cannes 2026 became one long fashion streak for Alia Bhatt

This year’s Cannes appearances from Alia have largely revolved around blending international couture with strong Indian influences.

For the opening red carpet, she appeared in a peach Tamara Ralph gown featuring a flowing chiffon dupatta-style trail. Earlier the same day, she had stepped out in a hand-painted Yash Patil creation inspired by the French Riviera.

She later appeared in an ivory ensemble by Tarun Tahiliani, carrying heavy fabrics and structured silhouettes with surprising ease.

Her fashion streak continued with a blue Danielle Frankel gown styled with a detailed lace choker, a look many online compared to “Cinderella-core” aesthetics.

Another appearance saw her wearing an ivory saree-gown at the Bharat Pavilion, leaning more strongly into traditional Indian styling.

For the Cannes 2026 gala dinner, Alia wore her fifth look of the festival, another Tarun Tahiliani design combining Victorian-inspired structure with Indian detailing. The off-shoulder gown featured heavy brocade fabric along with hand-painted floral work in burgundy and ivory tones.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt’s Cannes 2026 Day 1 looks: From blush-toned couture to vintage-inspired glamour