Alcohol consumption affects your overall health, nutritionist shares one easy hack to avoid drinking Alcohol is directly absorbed into the body and can hurt your health for up to a week, according to a nutritionist. She offers a workaround for not drinking alcohol.

Alcohol damages your health and is poisonous. Even though we are all aware of this, people frequently find it impossible to avoid eating it in social settings. Shilpa Arora, a renowned nutritionist and MSc (Nutrition and Dietetics) PhD posted a video on March 14 in which she discussed the benefits of never drinking alcohol, such as how her skin never deteriorated and her belly never enlarged.

What happens to your body when you drink alcohol?

Shilpa posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “Alcohol is toxic and can stay in your body for up to a WEEK! It slows down metabolism, disrupts gut health, and affects your energy levels.”

In the video, the nutritionist begins by highlighting how alcohol gets absorbed in our body instead of getting digested. “Now, the liver is a filtering factory. So, when alcohol enters the liver, it stops all its other functions and starts metabolising alcohol. This toxic alcohol harms your body for a week,” she explained.

She also said that due to peer pressure and to look cool, about 90 90 per cent of people drink alcohol. “But whether you are 20 years old or 80, after drinking alcohol you behave stupidly," she said.

How to avoid drinking alcohol

We frequently choose sweet mocktails that are more detrimental than beneficial in an attempt to avoid consuming alcohol at social events. In addition to preventing alcohol use, the dietitian provided a simple tip that will prevent weight gain.

Shilpa suggested drinking a glass of water mixed with a few bitters and a slice of orange. “If you are holding this at a party, no one will trouble you. This is my hack. It looks like a drink, keeps your gut happy, and helps you stay in control without awkward explanations. Try it out and prioritise your health,” she added.

