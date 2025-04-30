Akshaya Tritiya 2025: 5 auspicious things to buy on Akha Teej for prosperity and good fortune Celebrate Akshaya Tritiya 2025 with prosperity! Know which 5 auspicious items to buy on Akha Teej for good fortune and a brighter future. Attract wealth, happiness, and success with these sacred purchases.

New Delhi:

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is a highly auspicious day in the Hindu calendar, celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India. This year, Akshaya Tritiya is observed on April 30. The word Akshaya means "never diminishing," and it is believed that any good deed or purchase made on this day brings lasting prosperity and success. Here are 5 auspicious things to buy on Akshaya Tritiya 2025 to invite wealth, happiness, and good fortune into your life:

1. Gold and Silver

Gold and silver are traditionally considered the most auspicious purchases on Akshaya Tritiya. Buying these metals symbolises prosperity and long-term wealth. Many people invest in coins, jewellery, or utensils made of precious metals on this day.

2. Earthen pots (Mitti Ghada)

For those who are unable to invest in precious metals, purchasing an earthen pot is a meaningful alternative. Apart from being useful throughout the heat, it is thought to bring Mother Earth's blessings and attract anchoring energy.

3. Property or Real Estate

If you're planning to invest in land or a home, Akshaya Tritiya is considered an ideal day to make such significant decisions. Starting any new venture or signing agreements is thought to be blessed with growth and stability.

4. Kitchenware or Utensils

Buying brass, copper, or steel utensils is another traditional custom. These items, when used for cooking or offered during religious rituals, are believed to enhance family health and harmony.

5. Spiritual Items

Purchasing idols of deities, prayer books, or other puja items is a meaningful way to observe the day. Such items not only enhance devotion but also invite divine blessings into your home.

On this sacred day, many people also perform charitable acts like feeding the poor or donating essentials. Whether it's a small silver coin or a major investment, purchases made on Akshaya Tritiya are believed to bring lifelong abundance.

