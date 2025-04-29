Akshay Tritiya 2025: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes and images to share with your loved ones This year, Akshay Tritiya will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 30. Here are some wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings and images you can share with your friends, family and loved ones on Akshaya Tritiya.

New Delhi:

Akshay Tritiya is celebrated on Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakh. The word Akshay Tritiya is derived from the word Akshaya, which means 'never diminishing', and Tritiya since it falls on Shukla Paksha Tritiya. People buy gold on this day as it is a common belief that buying gold on Akshay Tritiya brings prosperity and wealth in the future.

This year, Akshay Tritiya will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 30. Here are some wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings and images you can share with your friends, family and loved ones on Akshaya Tritiya.

Akshay Tritiya Wishes

Wishing you prosperity and joy this Akshaya Tritiya.

May your finances multiply and your worries disappear. Happy Akshaya Tritiya!

May Lord Vishnu bless you with wealth, health and happiness.

On this auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, may all your prayers be answered.

Celebrate this Akshaya Tritiya with love, laughter and limitless abundance!

May your life be filled with success and good fortune. Happy Akshaya Tritiya!

May your investments flourish and your gold multiply – Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

May Goddess Lakshmi shower you with abundant blessings today and always.

A blessed Akshaya Tritiya to you! May this day bring growth in every aspect of your life.

May the divine grace of Lakshmi and Vishnu enrich your home with joy and fortune.

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Akshay Tritiya Wishes

Akshay Tritiya WhatsApp Messages

Akshaya means ‘never diminishing’ – may your happiness and wealth never fade.

On this auspicious day, let us embrace the goodness of giving, growth, and gratitude.

Trust the timing of the universe – Akshaya Tritiya is the day to start something meaningful.

Wishing you and your family an Akshaya Tritiya filled with peace and prosperity!

Let’s celebrate this Akshaya Tritiya by planting seeds of love and wealth.

Here's to gold in your heart and peace in your home. Happy Akshaya Tritiya!

May we all grow richer in health, love, and laughter – Happy Akshaya Tritiya!

Sending you warm wishes for a truly auspicious and prosperous day!

On this divine day, may your home shine with happiness and your heart with hope.

As you bring home gold today, may it bring eternal wealth and success!

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Akshay Tritiya Greetings

Akshay Tritiya Greetings

Akshaya Tritiya is the day of wealth – may you shine brighter than gold.

May every coin you save multiply and every effort you make bear fruit!

May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with gold-like glory and prosperity!

Let your life sparkle just like gold this Akshaya Tritiya.

Today is the golden opportunity you’ve been waiting for – Happy Akshaya Tritiya!

Wishing you infinite returns of joy and contentment on this sacred day.

Akshaya Tritiya is not just about wealth, but the richness of the heart. Stay blessed!

May your life shine with the eternal light of divine blessings this Akshaya Tritiya!

ALSO READ: Akshay Tritiya 2025: Check here the shubh muhurat for puja, best time to purchase gold