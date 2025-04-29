Akshay Tritiya 2025: Check here the shubh muhurat for puja, best time to purchase gold People buy gold on the day of Akshay Tritiya as it is a common belief that buying gold on this day brings prosperity and wealth. Read on to know the shubh muhurat for puja, best time to purchase gold.

New Delhi:

Akshay Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is a festival that holds immense importance for the Hindu community. The festival is celebrated on Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakh. When Akshay Tritiya falls on a Rohini Nakshatra day on Wednesday, it is considered to be extremely auspicious. The word Akshay Tritiya is derived from the word Akshaya, which means 'never diminishing', and Tritiya since it falls on Shukla Paksha Tritiya. According to Drik Panchang, the benefits of doing any Japa, Yajna, Pitra-Tarpan, Dan-Punya on this day never diminish and remain with the person forever.

It is a belief that Akshay Tritiya is an auspicious day free from all malefic effects. Drik Panchang says that as per Hindu Electional Astrology, three lunar days, Yugadi, Akshaya Tritiya and Vijay Dashami don't need any Muhurta to start or perform any auspicious work as these three days are free from all malefic effects.

The day is also believed to bring good luck and success. People buy gold on this day as it is a common belief that buying gold on Akshay Tritiya brings prosperity and wealth in the future. The day of Akshay Tritiya is ruled by Lord Vishnu, who is considered to be the preserver God in the Hindu Trinity.

Akshay Tritiya Date and Time for Puja

This year, Akshay Tritiya will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 30. The Shubh Muhurat for Akshay Tritiya puja will begin at 06:11 AM and end at 12:36 PM. However, this is not the shubh muhurat for purchasing gold. Check below the best time for purchasing gold. The Tritiya tithi will begin on April 29 at 05:31 PM and end on April 30 at 02:21 PM.

Akshay Tritiya Shubh Muhurat for Buying Gold

According to Drik Panchang, the best time to buy gold on Akshay Tritiya is between 06:11 AM and 02:12 PM. The morning muhurat (Shubha) is between 11:00 AM and 12:36 PM.

