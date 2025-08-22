Akshay Kumar's fitness at 57: Dinner at 6:30 PM, fast on Monday and more; actor reveals his simple lifestyle Akshay Kumar, was speaking at the launch event of Your Body Already Knows, wherein he revealed his fitness secret; early dinner, fasting once a week and no weightlifting. Read on to know the actor’s simple lifestyle that keeps him fit and healthy at 57.

There are a few people who make headlines for their fitness, Akshay Kumar is one of them. He is widely known for his fitness and he continues to stun his fans with his energy and commitment to a healthy lifestyle. The 57-year-old recently shared his lifestyle that helps to keep him fit.

Akshay Kumar, was speaking at the launch event of Your Body Already Knows, wherein he revealed his fitness secret; early dinner, fasting once a week and no weightlifting. Read on to know the actor’s simple lifestyle that keeps him fit and healthy at 57.

Full day fast on Mondays

Akshay said that at the core of his lifestyle is discipline. Speaking about weekly routine, he said, “I fast on Mondays, like a full-day fast. Sunday is the last meal, and then after that, Monday is a full-day fast till Tuesday morning.”

Fasting is known to have several benefits, which include improved metabolism, sleep, digestion and focus among others. It is also a good way to detoxify your body.

Dinner by 6:30 PM

He also spoke about his ritual of eating early dinner, by 6:30 PM. He said, “By the time you get up, it is time for your stomach to relax. But when we get up, we eat our breakfast, and again the poor stomach is working. It’s working very hard. I’m explaining it in a very, very simple way. And you all know how important it is to keep our stomach healthy because all the diseases that exist come from there.”

He further said, “I think that among all the parts in your body, if you pay maximum attention to your stomach, diseases will not come near you. Eating at 6:30 is important because you get time to digest your food, and by the time you sleep by 9–10 pm, the stomach is completely ready to rest. It’s a very simple thing.”

No traditional weightlifting, only functional workouts

While most people prefer lifting weights and the traditional gyms, Akshay Kumar said that he avoids heavy weights, preferring natural and functional workouts. His workout routine includes rock climbing, outdoor sports and body-weight exercises.

Describing his gym setup, he said “it’s for monkeys,” which is designed for climbing and hanging rather than for lifting. He also revealed that he avoids crash diets, processed foods and heavy weights.

