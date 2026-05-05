Does deep frying increase cancer risk more than air frying? Raipur oncologist weighs in

New Delhi:

Air fryers have quickly become a go-to in many kitchens. They’re often pitched as a healthier swap for deep frying, mainly because they use very little oil but still manage to get that crispy texture people like.

But like most things, it’s not that simple. There are still questions around how safe they really are, especially with rising cancer concerns. On May 2, Dr Jayesh Sharma, an oncologist with over 25 years of experience, broke this down on Instagram, explaining how frying methods may link to cancer risk and where air fryers stand.

What is an air fryer really?

He kept it quite straightforward. “Air fryer is a marketing term. Basically, it is an oven in which warm air circulates, and this is what cooks the food. When we add a thin layer on top of the food that is to be cooked, it makes the food crispy.”

So, not exactly magic. Just hot air doing the job differently.

Risk 1 of fried food

“Any starchy food, such as aloo or maida, when cooked in high temperatures, creates a wonderful golden-brown layer on top,” he explained. “This is the outcome of the Maillard reaction, and it leads to the formation of acrylamide as one of the products.”

Now, deep frying usually involves much higher temperatures than air frying. Which means the Maillard reaction happens more intensely, leading to more acrylamide formation. The connection between acrylamide and cancer isn’t fully confirmed, but it is considered a probable human carcinogen.

Risk 2 of fried food

The second issue comes from the oil itself. When oil is heated repeatedly at very high temperatures, sometimes to the point of smoking, things change.

“When animal protein is cooked in that oil, it creates HCAs (heterocyclic amines), which, according to Dr Sharma, are an established carcinogen.”

HCAs can still form in an air fryer. But the levels are much lower compared to deep frying.

Risk 3 of fried food

“The third risk is trans fats,” he said. “Again, when oil is reheated multiple times, that leads to the production of trans fats, and that has been related to cancer as well.”

“Trans fats are not produced in air fryers,” he added. “However, HCAs and acrylamide can be formed in it. However, the amounts formed are still much lower than when the food is deep-fried.”

So, is an air fryer safe?

The comparison is fairly clear. Air frying comes out as the less harmful option when you put it next to deep frying. But that doesn’t automatically make it ‘healthy’. It’s still fried-style food. Just with fewer of the risks.

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