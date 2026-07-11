AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 5 ways menopause affects your gut and what to do about it

New Delhi:

Menopause is a natural stage in a woman's life, but the changes it brings extend well beyond the reproductive system. As oestrogen levels begin to decline, many women notice shifts in digestion, bowel habits, mood and overall gut health, though the connection often goes unnoticed.

According to Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford, menopause has a significant impact on the gut. In a recent Instagram video, he explained the gut-hormone link and shared simple ways women can support their digestive health during this phase of life.

5 ways menopause affects your gut

1. Food becomes your new source of support

As oestrogen levels decline during menopause, diet takes on a much bigger role in maintaining health.

Dr Sethi said, "Fibre, fermented foods, and phytoestrogens are now load-bearing."

He recommends that women over the age of 50 aim for around 21 grams of fibre a day, while those under 50 should target 25 grams daily.

According to him, studies from Japan, the US and Europe consistently show that most women fail to meet these fibre targets.

2. The gut lining becomes more vulnerable

Oestrogen plays an important role in protecting the gut lining.

As hormone levels fall, the gut's protective barrier weakens, making it easier for inflammation to develop.

Explaining the process, Dr Sethi said, "Declining estrogen weakens the tight junctions holding your gut together, raising permeability and inflammation. Postmenopausal women show measurably leakier guts than premenopausal women, tied to blood inflammation markers."

3. Your gut bacteria also change

Menopause does not only affect hormones. It also changes the balance of bacteria living inside the gut.

According to Dr Sethi, "Studies show bacterial diversity drops as estrogen falls, shifting toward a male-like pattern. Those bacteria regulate mood, weight, and inflammation."

He added that this makes menopause a whole-body issue rather than simply a digestive one.

4. Constipation becomes more common

Digestive changes are common during menopause, with constipation being one of the most frequently reported symptoms.

Dr Sethi explained, "Estrogen keeps things moving. When it drops, transit slows. In a 2025 survey of around 600 women, 94 percent reported digestive symptoms, 54 percent had constipation, and 82 percent said it started or worsened at menopause."

5. The gut also influences your mood

The gut is responsible for producing the vast majority of the body's serotonin.

According to Dr Sethi, "90 to 95 percent of the serotonin is made in the gut, not the brain. When hormones shift, that production shifts too - part of why anxiety and brain fog show up in menopause."

How to support gut health during menopause

Dr Sethi stressed that menopause does not permanently damage the gut. Instead, it removes the hormonal protection the gut relied on for decades, meaning the right dietary habits can help restore balance.

He recommends three simple steps:

Eat one fermented food every day, such as yoghurt, kefir or kimchi. Aim for 21 grams of fibre daily, or 25 grams if you are under 50. He noted that a combination of lentils and berries can get you about halfway to that goal. Include one phytoestrogen-rich food each day, such as flaxseed, soy or chickpeas.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

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