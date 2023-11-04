Ahoi Ashtami Vrat 2023: Do not make these mistakes on this auspicious day

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL On the day of Ahoi Ashtami, an auspicious coincidence of Ravi Pushya Yog is also taking place

Ahoi Ashtami Vrat 2023: This year Ahoi Ashtami fast is being observed on November 5. This fast is observed every year on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. According to the Hindu Panchang, Ashtami Tithi starts at 1 am at midnight on November 4. It will end on November 5 at 3:19 p.m. Udaya Tithi falls on November 5, Sunday, hence Ahoi Ashtami fast will be observed on November 5th only. On this day, an auspicious coincidence of Ravi Pushya Yog is also taking place, the fast observed in this Yog gives double the results. There is mention in the scriptures about some such tasks that should not be done on the day of Ahoi Ashtami, otherwise, the auspicious results of the fast will not achieved. Let us know which mistakes should be avoided on this day.

Do not make these mistakes on Ahoi Ashtami

Avoid sleeping during the day on Ahoi Ashtami otherwise, it may cause problems. During this fast, staying awake at night and singing bhajans and kirtans of God is considered very auspicious and fruitful.

Avoid using these things

On the day of Ahoi Ashtami, sharp objects like needles and nails should not be used. By using these things, the auspicious results of puja will not be achieved.

Stay away from fights

Avoid fighting with anyone on the day of Ahoi Ashtami. Also, do not insult any elder. Doing this unpleases the god.

Offer water from this pot

Ahoi Ashtami's fast is broken by offering Arghya to the stars at night. In such a situation, use a pot made of silver to offer Arghya to the stars. But keep in mind that do not use a vessel made of copper for offering Arghya.

