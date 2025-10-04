After Nitara’s online scare, experts warn: Why Indian parents must tighten child internet safety Akshay Kumar revealed his daughter Nitara faced an online predator who asked her for nude photos during a game. The incident highlights rising risks for children online. Experts stress cyber safety education, open communication, and parental awareness to protect kids.

New Delhi:

When Akshay Kumar revealed that his young daughter Nitara faced a frightening incident while playing an online game, it struck a chord with every parent. What looked like innocent fun turned into a terrifying reminder of how exposed children are on the internet.

Experts say Nitara’s case is not an exception but a warning sign; predators, harmful content, and cyberbullying are lurking online, and children, because of their trusting nature, often don’t recognise danger until it’s too late.

What happened with Akshay Kumar's daughter

At a Cyber Awareness Month 2025 event in Maharashtra, Akshay Kumar revealed that while his 13-year-old daughter Nitara was playing an online game, someone posing as a “nice person” asked her to send nude photos. Nitara responded by immediately switching off her device and informing her mother. Akshay used the revelation to stress that children may not always recognise danger online, and urged schools to incorporate cyber safety education alongside regular subjects.

Why children are vulnerable online

“Children are trusting by nature; they don’t always know when someone has bad intentions,” explains Dr Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant- Psychiatry, Aakash Healthcare. “That’s why a game or an app that looks safe can quickly turn harmful.”

She stresses that the best defence is not apps or parental controls but open, honest communication. “Kids need to feel they can come to you immediately if something feels wrong. Parents must teach them simple rules such as not talking to strangers, never sharing personal pictures, and walking away from unsafe spaces online.”

A shared responsibility: Parents and schools

Cyber threats are not just a family issue; schools need to step up, too. Dr Shankar points out that cybercrime and cyberbullying are now common across age groups. “Regular cyber safety awareness sessions in schools can teach kids how to spot risky behaviour before it escalates. Prevention must start early.”

Practical advice for parents

According to Dr Sumit Grover, Psychologist and Life Coach, parents must take proactive steps to protect children while keeping the internet a positive learning tool:

1. Open communication

“Tell your child: It’s not your fault if someone tries to make you a victim. But you do have the power to stop living like one — we are there with you forever.” Dr Grover says calm, supportive conversations build trust and make children more likely to report unsafe situations.

2. Clear rules and boundaries

Set ground rules for screen time, appropriate apps, and safe browsing. “Boundaries protect children while they explore the modern world,” Dr Grover explains. Consequences — like reduced device time — should follow if rules are broken.

3. Use of parental controls

Leverage parental control tools to block harmful sites, limit time, and track activity. These aren’t replacements for parenting, but they provide an extra layer of safety.

4. Teach online privacy

Explain why details like names, addresses, or school info must never be shared. Encourage strong passwords and safe online habits.

5. Lead by example

Children copy what they see. Balance your own screen time, respect boundaries, and unplug for family time to show them what responsible digital behaviour looks like.

6. Stay informed

Know which apps, platforms, or games your child uses. Awareness gives you the power to guide and support.

7. Seek help when needed

If your child faces serious cyberbullying or unsafe contact, don’t hesitate to involve professionals or authorities. “Parents must act, not ignore. Be your child’s role model,” says Dr Grover.

Nitara’s online scare is a reminder that internet safety is no longer optional; it’s essential. Filters and apps help, but what protects children most is communication, awareness, and the courage to act. With the right mix of trust and boundaries, parents can ensure the internet becomes a tool for growth, not a trap for harm.