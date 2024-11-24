Actress Bhagyashree shares THIS easy exercise to get instant relieve from Leg Pain, know other benefits

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Try THIS exercise by actress Bhagyashree for Leg Pain

Nowadays people are very troubled by leg pain. Even young people have the problem of leg pain. Sometimes leg pain increases due to standing for a long time, working while standing, or due to lack of nutrients in the body. The problem of leg pain increases further in winter. Sometimes the pain is so severe that it can disturb sleep. But now you do not need to worry. Actress Bhagyashree has shared a video on Instagram in which she is telling a very easy exercise to relieve leg pain. It can be done easily by lying on the bed.

Bhagyashree has posted a video on her Instagram in which she is giving tips to relieve leg pain. The actress has told a simple exercise to get relief from leg pain and also wrote, 'We all need this on a regular basis. Whether you just feel tired, have pain in your legs, or have varicose veins, this exercise will help you.'

Exercise to relieve leg pain?

This leg pain-relieving exercise can be easily done by lying on the bed. For this, lie down on your back and raise your legs in the air while placing your hips on a wall or flat surface. Raise your legs and place them perpendicular to the wall, making sure that your feet stay joined together. Stay in this position for 10-20 minutes while focusing on relaxing your legs and breathing deeply. This will provide relief from leg pain, varicose veins, and cramps.

Benefits of THIS exercise

This is the easiest leg exercise that can be done easily by people of any age. Doing this exercise improves blood circulation. This can reduce swelling of the legs. Doing this exercise daily will provide relief from leg pain. Especially the problem of fatigue or varicose veins can be overcome by this. Apart from this, this exercise is also good for people suffering from sciatica. Doing this exercise provides relief by reducing pressure on the lower back and legs. This helps to stretch the leg muscles and increase flexibility.

