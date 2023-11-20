A toast to history: Rare 1926 Macallan whiskey sets record for most expensive bottle at Rs...

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Macallan whiskey sets record for most expensive bottle

In a recent auction at Sotheby's in London, history was created with the sale of an exceptional 1926 Macallan single-malt whiskey featuring the Valerio Adami label. The whiskey fetched a staggering $2.7 million (approximately Rs 22 Crore) after a fierce bidding battle. This particular whiskey is hailed as the 'most sought-after' globally by experts and is part of an exclusive collection of 40 bottles, all distilled in 1926 and bottled in 1986 after ageing for 60 years in barrels.

Out of the 40 bottles, 14 showcased the renowned Fine and Rare labels, two were without labels, and one was hand-painted by Irish artist Michael Dillon.

This is not the first time a Macallan 1926 bottle has hit the limelight. In 2019, one of these bottles was sold for an astounding $1.86 million, breaking the previous record for the highest price ever paid for a bottle at auction.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Jonny Fowle, Sotheby’s global head of spirits said, “The Macallan 1926 is the one whisky that every auctioneer wants to sell and every collector wants to own. I am extremely excited to bring a bottle to a Sotheby’s auction for the first time since we set the record for this vintage four years ago.”

“This new record result for The Macallan Adami feels all the more emotional for me, having worked directly with the consignor and distillery to recondition, nose and authenticate this bottle, then finish this journey on the rostrum fielding bids in the room and on the phone. Bringing down the hammer for a new whisky world record is a feeling I’ll never forget,” Jonny added.

The auction website claimed that one of the bottles might have been damaged in a Japanese earthquake in 2011. The whereabouts of the other unlabeled bottle remain unknown. There are hints implying that, out of the original 40 bottles, at least one could have been opened and consumed. This notion is backed by pictures taken in Japan that purportedly show the opening of these rare 1926 Macallan bottles.

