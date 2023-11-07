7 lifestyle changes to reduce risk of cancer 7 lifestyle changes to reduce risk of cancer

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 7 lifestyle changes to reduce risk of cancer

According to statistics, in 2018, 6.5 crore people got cancer-related tests done, out of which cancer was detected in 1.6 lakh people. This number was 39 thousand more than in 2017. Oral, cervical, and breast cancer have the highest number of cancer cases in the country. Although cancer cases are increasing across the world, there is awareness among people about cancer in rich countries but there is a lack of awareness about cancer in the country. To prevent cancer, you must bring a slight change in your lifestyle. So, here are 7 lifestyle changes to reduce risk of cancer.

1. Stop using tobacco

The most important way to prevent cancer is to stay away from the causes of cancer. Tobacco is one of the most responsible factors for cancer. Therefore, stop consuming tobacco in any form.

2. Healthy diet

Junk is always available in the market like processed open meat, alcohol, junk food, and fast food, these can be the cause of cancer. Therefore, stay away from these foods and consume an adequate amount of green vegetables and fresh fruits every day. Don't consume too much sugar. At the same time, excessive consumption of animal products is also harmful.

3. Control your weight

Obesity is the cause of many diseases, Cancer is also one of them. Therefore, control your weight at all costs. For this, stay away from unhealthy food and exercise daily.

4. Protect from sunlight

Ultraviolet rays emanating from sunlight can be responsible for cancer. Therefore protect yourself from strong sunlight. For this, cover your face completely when you're going out, and try to avoid harsh sunlight between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

5. Get vaccinated

There are some diseases which can cause cancer. Among these, Hepatitis B and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) are prominent. Vaccines for both these diseases are available in the market. Therefore, vaccination against these diseases reduces the risk of cancer.

6. Avoid risky sexual behavior

Do everything possible to avoid unsafe sex. Relationships with many people can cause sexually transmitted diseases which can increase the risk of cancer. HPV virus can also cause cancer in both men and women. Therefore have safe sex.

7. Regular medical check-up

If any changes occur in the body, contact the doctor immediately. Especially if there is any change in the color of the skin or if there is even the slightest change in the anus, breasts, and cervix. Observe the changes in the internal organs of your body every day. If there is any change, do not be shy, visit doctor.

