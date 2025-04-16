7 easy steps to deep clean your mattress at home for better sleep and hygiene Deep cleaning your mattress not only helps to keep your mattress clean but also helps to maintain your hygiene. Here are some simple ways to deep clean your mattress.

Sleep is an extremely important aspect of your health and getting a good night's sleep is crucial for maintaining overall health and well-being. For you to get a good night's sleep, your mattress plays an important role. It should be soft, comfortable and clean. While it is not possible for you to clean your mattress every week or month, it is important that you deep clean your mattress every six months.

Deep cleaning your mattress not only helps to keep your mattress clean but also helps to maintain your hygiene. Here are some simple ways to deep clean your mattress.

Strip the Bed Completely

Before anything else, remove all bedding; sheets, pillowcases, mattress covers, etc. Wash everything in hot water if possible to kill dust mites, bacteria and allergens.

Vacuum the Mattress Thoroughly

Use the upholstery attachment on your vacuum cleaner to suck up dust, hair, crumbs and skin flakes. Pay extra attention to seams, edges and crevices where debris tends to hide. This is the foundation of a good deep clean.

Sprinkle Baking Soda Generously

After vacuuming, sprinkle a layer of baking soda all over the surface of the mattress. Let it sit for at least 30 minutes to a few hours— the longer, the better. Baking soda naturally absorbs moisture, odours and oils, leaving your mattress smelling fresh.

Vacuum Again

Once the baking soda has done its job, vacuum the mattress again thoroughly to remove all the powder. This helps remove the absorbed odours and grime that baking soda pulled out of the fabric.

Spot Cleaning

Use a gentle cleaning solution (like a mix of water and mild dish soap or hydrogen peroxide and baking soda for tough stains) and dab with a clean cloth or sponge. Avoid soaking the mattress; just spot clean and blot dry to prevent mould.

Air Dry the Mattress

If possible, place the mattress in direct sunlight or near an open window. UV rays help kill bacteria and mould spores naturally and fresh air helps get rid of any smells. If outdoor sun isn't an option, at least leave it uncovered in a ventilated room for a few hours.

Flip and Rotate the Mattress

Deep cleaning is a great opportunity to flip or rotate your mattress (unless it's one-sided). This helps prevent sagging and uneven wear. This helps to extend the lifespan of your mattress.

