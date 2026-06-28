This 62-year-old Chennai man's fitness routine proves you don't need a gym to stay healthy

New Delhi:

In a society where going to the gym often involves spending a lot of money, following specific diets and sticking to rigorous workout routines, there is one 62-year-old man from Chennai who is showing everyone how simple it can be to stay healthy. An Instagram video by content creator Jayachandran Tamilarasan has brought the disciplined yet simple lifestyle of this senior citizen into the spotlight.

The elderly man's habits, centred around simple home-cooked food, regular physical activity and consistency, have impressed many internet users. He revealed that he has never followed intense workout routines or restrictive diets.

No gym, only movement

Unlike most fitness enthusiasts, the man does not lift weights. Instead, his exercise routine includes daily stretching, brisk walking and playing badminton, activities that keep him active without putting excessive strain on the body. According to him, the goal is simply to keep moving every day.

A simple South Indian diet

His meals are equally uncomplicated. Breakfast typically consists of three idlis with sambar, followed by an egg for protein. Lunch and dinner include home-cooked food with balanced portions rather than restrictive dieting. Sometimes the best diet is also the simplest diet. He says he avoids overeating but never believes in starving himself or eliminating his favourite foods completely.

Consistency over perfection

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from his routine is consistency.

Rather than chasing quick results, he focuses on maintaining healthy habits every day, whether it is eating nutritious food, staying physically active or getting adequate rest.

Healthy ageing is about a healthy lifestyle

Experts have long emphasised that healthy ageing is not necessarily dependent on intense exercise, but rather on regular physical activity, a balanced diet, adequate sleep and effective stress management. This is exactly what the elderly man from Chennai has achieved. Instead of looking for quick fixes, he has built healthy habits over time.

The reason his story has inspired so many people is that it shows staying fit does not require expensive facilities. Sometimes, good health comes from simple habits such as eating wholesome food, staying active and being consistent. It is important to pick a workout plan that is easy to follow, instead of following trends.

Also read: From 72 kg to 49 kg: Fitness trainer reveals 8 habits she quit to transform her body