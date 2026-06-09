6 morning yoga habits that can keep you energised all day, according to an Ayurvedic expert

New Delhi:

The morning begins for many people with checking notifications, rushing through breakfast or immediately diving into work. While these habits may seem harmless, they can leave the mind feeling scattered and the body low on energy before the day has properly started.

According to Dr Partap Chauhan, Founder & Director of Jiva Ayurveda, a person's energy levels are greatly influenced by what they do during the first few hours after waking up. He believes that combining simple yoga practices with healthy morning habits can make a significant difference to overall wellbeing and daily performance.

1. Start your day with stretching

After several hours of sleep, the body can often feel stiff and sluggish.

Dr Chauhan recommends beginning the day with a few minutes of gentle stretching. Stretching helps improve blood circulation, loosen muscles and prepare the body for the activities ahead.

2. Practise deep breathing exercises

Deep breathing is an important part of many yoga routines.

The expert recommends practising deep breathing techniques, including abdominal breathing. These exercises can help increase oxygen flow throughout the body while calming the nervous system.

3. Include Sun Salutations in your routine

Sun Salutation, or Surya Namaskar, remains one of the most popular yoga sequences.

It combines movement with controlled breathing, engaging multiple muscle groups at the same time. According to Dr Chauhan, this practice can help activate the body, improve flexibility and support higher energy levels throughout the day.

4. Meditate for a few minutes

If you often feel overwhelmed by daily responsibilities, meditation may help.

Taking a few minutes to meditate can calm the mind and prepare it for the day ahead. Dr Chauhan says that regular meditation may support emotional wellbeing and help people respond more effectively to everyday challenges.

5. Stop rushing through your mornings

Many people move from one task to another immediately after waking up.

According to the Ayurvedic expert, waking up slightly earlier and allowing yourself time to settle into the morning can help reduce stress and improve productivity throughout the day.

6. Consistency matters more than duration

One common misconception about yoga is that long sessions are necessary to see results.

However, Dr Chauhan emphasises that consistency is often more important than the length of the practice. Even a short routine performed regularly can support better energy, flexibility and mental clarity over time.

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