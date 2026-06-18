Struggling to sleep? These 5 yoga poses may help you rest better naturally

New Delhi:

It's a familiar scene for many people. The lights are off, the room is quiet, but sleep simply refuses to arrive. Whether it's work stress, endless scrolling before bed or a mind that won't stop racing, sleep problems have become increasingly common. While sleeping pills may seem like a quick solution, wellness experts say there are natural ways to improve sleep quality without relying on medication.

One such method is yoga. According to Dr Narendra K Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer at Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Center, certain yoga asanas can help calm the nervous system, ease muscle tension and prepare the body for restful sleep.

Here are five yoga poses that may help you sleep better naturally.

Start with your feet up

One of the simplest ways to unwind is Viparita Karani, also known as the Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose.

The pose requires very little effort. Simply lie on your back and rest your legs against a wall. Despite its simplicity, many yoga practitioners consider it one of the most relaxing postures for the body.

Dr Shetty says the pose helps improve circulation and reduce fatigue. After a long day spent sitting, standing or staring at screens, a few minutes in this position can feel surprisingly restorative.

A pose that helps you slow down

There is a reason Balasana, or Child's Pose, appears in almost every yoga routine.

The posture encourages the body to fold inward, creating a sense of comfort and calm. As the forehead rests on the floor and breathing becomes slower, tension in the back, shoulders and hips gradually begins to ease.

For people who carry stress physically, this gentle stretch can signal to the body that it is time to relax.

The pose many yoga teachers recommend for stress

If anxiety tends to keep you awake at night, Supta Baddha Konasana may be worth adding to your bedtime routine.

Also known as the Reclining Bound Angle Pose, it opens the chest and encourages deeper, more relaxed breathing. Many yoga instructors recommend it because it promotes both physical and mental relaxation.

As Dr Shetty explains, the pose can help reduce stress and anxiety, which are among the most common reasons people struggle to fall asleep.

Bend forward and switch off

Forward bends have long been associated with calming the mind, and Paschimottanasana is no exception.

In this seated posture, you gently bend forward while focusing on slow, controlled breathing. The movement may seem simple, but its calming effect can be significant.

Many yoga practitioners view forward bends as introspective poses because they encourage stillness and help quieten mental chatter before bedtime.

The simplest pose of them all

When it comes to relaxation, sometimes less really is more.

Shavasana, often practised at the end of a yoga session, involves lying flat on your back and consciously relaxing every part of the body.

It may look like doing nothing, but that is exactly the point.

According to Dr Shetty, Shavasana helps release physical tension and mental fatigue, making it one of the most effective poses for preparing the body for sleep.

Just a few minutes can make a difference

No yoga pose can guarantee perfect sleep overnight. However, experts believe that regularly practising calming postures before bed can create the right conditions for better rest.

The biggest benefit may not come from the stretches alone, but from giving yourself a few quiet minutes in a world that rarely slows down.

Sometimes, that is exactly what the body needs before drifting off to sleep.

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