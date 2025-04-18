5 simple yoga asanas to practice daily in the morning to get rid of fatty liver Practising yoga asanas daily can help you get rid of several health issues. However, to get rid of fatty liver, you must practice these yoga asanas daily in the morning.

New Delhi:

Due to wrong eating habits and a bad lifestyle, the problem of fatty liver has become common among people. When an excessive amount of fat starts accumulating in the cells of the liver, it is known as fatty liver. Consuming more fried, sweet, processed foods and alcohol causes excessive fat accumulation in the liver, due to which the functioning of the liver starts getting affected. Due to this, problems like swelling in the liver, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, fatigue, and weight loss start occurring. If it is not treated in time, the risk of liver cirrhosis, liver damage, and liver cancer can increase. If you want to get rid of the problem of fatty liver, then you can include some yoga poses in your daily routine.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

To do this asana, lie on your stomach on the yoga mat. Keep your elbows close to your waist and your palms facing upward. Now, while breathing in slowly, lift your chest upward. After that, slowly lift your stomach. Stay in this position for 30 seconds. Now, while exhaling, slowly bring the head down towards the ground. Repeat this process 3 to 5 times.

Ardha Matsyendrasana (Seated Half Spinal Twist)

To do this asana, sit on the yoga mat and keep your left foot under your right foot. Place the right leg across the left knee. Place the left hand on the right knee and the right hand at the back. Now turn the body to the right and stay in this position for a few seconds. Come back slowly and repeat the process from the other side. Repeat this process 3 to 5 times.

Gomukhasana (Cow Face Pose)

To do this asana, sit on the yoga mat with both your legs forward. Keep both your hands at your sides. Now bend your left leg at the knee. After this, bend your right leg from the knee and place it over the left leg. Then bend your left hand from the elbow, take it to the back, and keep it upwards. Similarly, bend your right hand from the elbow and take it backwards and hold your left hand with it. Stay in this position for 30 seconds. Then slowly return to the starting position. Repeat this process 3 to 4 times.

Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

To do this asana, lie on your stomach on the yoga mat. Keep both your hands straight. Now, exhale while bending your knees. Bring your heels close to your buttocks. Now, while arching, hold your toes with your hands. Now take a deep breath and lift your chest above the ground. Then, exhale and return to the starting position. You can do this asana 3 to 5 times.

Setubandhasana (Bridge Pose)

To do this asana, lie down on your back, bend your legs from the knees, and hold the back of the toes with your hands. Now, while inhaling, take the part below the waist upwards. Hold your breath for a while and then come down while exhaling.

ALSO READ: Cardio vs Strength Training: Dr Shriram Nene shares which one you should choose for better results