5 reasons why you should buy diamonds

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FIONA.DIAMONDS Image representing a diamond ring

Diamonds are the symbol of ultimate sophistication and commitment for generations. This precious gem has stood the test of time and endurance for billions of years. It represents strength, resilience and the power to overcome obstacles. Nothing else signifies the natural wonder, uniqueness and beauty of mother nature, as does a diamond.

Here are five reasons to buy diamonds shared by Toranj Mehta, Director, Marketing, De Beers India:

The epitome of purity

When you contemplate the rarity and clarity of diamonds, it is no surprise that the gems have been more than just sparkling accessories over the course of history. Through their journey on earth, diamonds have stood strong during natural disasters. Formed by the extreme heat in the Earth's mantle diamonds go through a myriad of other stringent processes and checks before they're ready to be held in the hands and hearts of a customer. Thus, with its everlasting brilliance, the diamond symbolises purity and strength making it a popular choice.

Diamonds are forever

Owning diamond jewellery is definitely a superior style statement. Diamonds are, without doubt, the world's most precious, beautiful and rare gems that are inherently valuable. These forever cherished pieces of carbon have evolved to become symbols of status, power, and eternal love and reflect a sense of gratitude and acknowledgement. Trends have changed over the decades but the growing interest in diamond jewellery has only increased, making it one of the most aspirational purchases. After all, nothing is "forever" more than eye-catching diamond jewellery. Therefore, in more ways than one, a diamond is forever.

The ultimate symbol of a meaningful gift

Diamonds have always symbolised love, commitment, intimacy, achievement and self-expression. That is why they top the gift lists across the world, surpassing other luxury goods. Consumers have come to attach a deep sentimental connection to diamond jewellery they own or gift to their loved ones. When it comes to buying gifts on special occasions, people are now drawn to make quality purchases that are real, valuable, long-lasting and that define a deep meaning and commitment. Thus, diamond jewellery becomes a timeless gift and a strong icon of power and eternity.

Enduring value

Because of their enduring value, diamonds are often seen as a special gift which can be passed down through generations. Diamonds reflect a sense of gratitude and acknowledgement. When you purchase a diamond you are holding a piece of history that's forever captured -- an irreplaceable emotion or a priceless memory. And in a world of short-term fixes where so much is disposable, symbols of enduring value and strength are more important than ever.

Diamonds are a piece of eternity

Diamonds hold memories of your achievements and accomplishments, reminding you to continue to aspire, achieve and celebrate each milestone in your life. They hold stories of romance and commitment passed on to the next generation and serve as a reminder of your sparkling life. Be it of any size or shape, diamonds will never go out of style. Therefore, when you buy a diamond, you are also purchasing a piece of eternity, making life brilliant for generations.