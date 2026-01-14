5 protein myths you still believe, debunked by Ranbir Kapoor’s fitness trainer Ranbir Kapoor’s fitness trainer busts major protein myths, including the belief that protein makes you bulky. Here’s what you really need to know about protein and fitness.

Protein has long been misunderstood. Many people associate it only with bodybuilders or assume eating more of it will instantly bulk you up; images of comic-book muscles often come to mind. But according to celebrity fitness coach Shivohaam, who has trained stars like Ranbir Kapoor for films such as Animal and Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha, most of what we’ve heard about protein simply isn’t true.

In a candid interview with MensXP, Shivohaam addressed five of the most common protein myths circulating in India, especially on social media and among gym goers, myths that often confuse beginners, women and even seasoned fitness enthusiasts.

Myth 1: Protein Makes You Bulky

Probably the most widespread belief: eat protein, and you will suddenly grow huge muscles. Shivohaam sets this straight. Protein itself doesn’t create a bulky body. To build significant muscle, you need a calorie surplus, targeted strength training and specific goals. Simply adding protein to your meals doesn’t automatically make anyone look like a professional bodybuilder; it mainly helps repair and maintain lean muscle.

Myth 2: Indian Food Already Has Enough Protein

Traditional Indian meals with dal, legumes, dairy and lentils do contain protein. But Shivohaam warns that quantity and variety matter. While such foods can form a solid base, many people don’t eat enough of them to meet their individual protein needs, especially if they are aiming for fitness goals like muscle gain or weight management. Conscious planning is key.

Myth 3: Protein Is Only for Gym Bros

This myth limits protein to just heavy lifters. In reality, protein is essential for everyone. Whether you’re an office worker, a marathon runner, a yoga enthusiast or anything in between, your body uses protein for vital processes like tissue repair, hormone regulation, healthy skin, hair growth and immune strength. It’s not just about looking fit, it’s about feeling well.

Myth 4: Vegetarians Can’t Get Enough Protein

Many vegetarians hear this one all the time: “Where do you get your protein?” Shivohaam calls this a clear myth. Plant-based sources like paneer, tofu, sprouts, quinoa, and even well-formulated supplements can easily provide sufficient protein. By combining different plant foods to cover a full range of amino acids, vegetarians can match the protein intake of meat-eaters without any issue.

Myth 5: Too Much Protein Harms Your Liver or Kidneys

This fear has stopped countless people from increasing their intake. Shivohaam points out that for healthy individuals, there’s no scientific proof that higher protein consumption damages the liver or kidneys. That said, anyone with existing health issues should always check with a doctor before drastically changing their diet.

