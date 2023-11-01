5 places to enjoy winter morning in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE India Gate is definitely the best place to visit during winter

Delhi! the capital of India has so much to offer. Be it historical sites, parks, food, markets, and occupation-generating offices, Delhi has a plethora of them. And today we'll be visiting the 7 best places to enjoy winter morning in Delhi. Well, the list is too long but here we have the best of 5 places that you should visit in the capital if you are an early riser.

Qutub Minar

For those who don't know, Qutub Minar is an enormous tower with a height of 73 m. It was built-in 1193 by Qutab-ud-din Aibak. The marvelous architecture includes five distinct stories with almost 15 m in diameter at the base and 2.5 m at the top. Including the architecture, the evergreen gardens make it one of the perfect sites to spend your winter mornings here.

Jama Masjid

Another example of marvelous architecture, the Jama Masjid is located in the heart of Delhi. It is one of the biggest Islamic mosques in India and serves as an enormous prayer hall for people belonging to the Muslim community. The surroundings of the Jama Masjid will force you to capture glimpses of Old Delhi. With never-ending culinary celebrations at every step, it makes Jama Masjid is one of the best places to visit in Delhi early in the morning.

India Gate

It's hard to make a list of sites in India and not have India Gate mentioned in it. Again, it is situated in the middle of New Delhi with an elevation of 42 m. India Gate was built to monumentalism the 70,000 Indian soldiers who lost their lives during WWI while fighting for the British Army. And it was a Britisher, Edwin Lutyens who laid its foundation in 1921. When India gained Independence from the Britishers, the Amar Jawan Jyoti was added to honor the soldiers who lost their lives in the Indo-Pakistan 1971 War.

India Gate is definitely the best place to visit during winter. The calmness, the green parks, the hawkers, and the chai right in front of India Gate is an experience you should have if you live in Delhi.

Lodhi Garden

If there's one place where the world rises first in Delhi, it has to be Lodhi Garden. Even before sunrise, you may see numerous fitness freaks heading to this lush green escape. Lodhi Garden is a perfect mix of nature and architecture. It comprises well-maintained parks with some historical settings. It was built during Sikander Lodi’s reign and Lodhi Gardens won’t disappoint you. This is among the favoured places to visit in Delhi early morning.

Rashtrapati Bhavan

One of the most exciting encounters not to be missed out on in Delhi mornings is attending the changing of guards at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The vibe around the Rashtrapati Bhavan and its architecture will surely make you a little patriotic.

