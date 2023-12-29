Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 mindful eating strategies for busy moms

Life as a mom can often feel like a whirlwind, with schedules packed to the brim and little time to savour a meal peacefully. Balancing household chores, kids’ activities and personal commitments leaves us with minimal opportunities to plan and relish a satisfying lunch. It’s no wonder that many of us find ourselves resorting to quick bites grabbed in haste, leading to distracted or stress-induced eating, leaving us feeling far from fulfilled. However, amidst the chaos, there’s a silver lining: the fusion of easy cooking methods and mindful eating can transform our meal experiences for the better. Incorporating ready-to-cook products like curry pastes or instant tadkas can be a game-changer. These ingenious kitchen staples pave the way for preparing beloved dishes at home within a mere 15 minutes, devoid of the tedious chopping and slicing routine. Picture this: a wholesome meal prepared with your choice of fresh vegetables and protein, offering you complete control over what you and your family consume.

These time-saving products not only streamline the cooking process but also provide the flexibility to tailor meals to suit individual preferences and dietary needs. With no stringent adherence to recipes and the freedom to select quality ingredients, the stress associated with meal planning diminishes significantly. More importantly, this approach enables us to infuse mindfulness into our eating habits. Mindful eating isn’t solely about what’s on our plate but also how we engage with our food. It encourages us to be present at the moment, savouring each bite, and appreciating the flavours and textures. According to Ms Richa Sharma, Co-Founder, of CURRYIT, by embracing this practice, even during a hurried lunch break, we can foster a deeper connection with our meals, ultimately leading to greater satisfaction and contentment.

However, as we all know, proper nutrition is essential for our overall health and well-being. As busy moms, we need to find ways to incorporate mindful eating into our daily routines. Here are five strategies that can help us achieve this goal.

Plan Ahead: With a little bit of planning, we can ensure that we have healthy options available to us at all times. Practice Mindful Grocery Shopping: Start by making a list before you head to the store and stick to it as much as possible. This will prevent you from buying things you don't need and help you stay on track with your meal plan. Slow Down and Be Present During Meals: Instead of multitasking or scrolling through your phone, take the time to sit down with your family and enjoy your food. This will not only help you be more mindful of what you are eating but also allow you to savour your meals and appreciate the time spent with your loved ones. Listen to Your Body: It's crucial to listen to our bodies and be aware of our hunger and fullness cues. Eating when we are truly hungry and stopping when we are satisfied is key to mindful eating. Incorporate Mindful Snacking: Try incorporating mindful snacking into your daily routine. This means choosing nutritious options, such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, or whole-grain crackers, and taking the time to sit down and enjoy them without any distractions.

As mothers, nurturing our families' health and well-being remains a top priority. Incorporating mindful eating habits into our hectic routines isn’t just beneficial for us but sets a positive example for our children too. It teaches them the value of being attentive to what they eat, fostering a healthier relationship with food from a young age.

