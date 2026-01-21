30 minutes of exercise or 10,000 steps? Fitness trainer explains what works better Is it better to do a 30-minute workout or aim for 10,000 steps a day? Fitness trainer Mitushi Ajmera explains how structured exercise and daily walking affect the body differently, who should avoid chasing step goals, and why combining both often works best.

New Delhi:

Do you ever end the day second-guessing your movement? Maybe you squeezed in a quick workout but barely walked. Or you clocked a lot of steps without doing any actual exercise. With fitness apps constantly nudging you, it is easy to feel unsure about what really counts.

Is half an hour of exercise enough? Or is hitting 10,000 steps the real goal? Both have clear benefits, but they do not work the same way for everyone. According to fitness trainer Mitushi Ajmera, how your body responds matters far more than chasing a number.

Why 30 minutes of structured exercise still matters

Thirty minutes of daily exercise is often described as high return for the time you put in, and for good reason. Ajmera tells Health Shots that structured workouts help build the body rather than just move it. Think strength training, Pilates, yoga, resistance work or even short bursts of HIIT.

There is solid science behind this. The American Heart Association recommends about 150 minutes of moderate to high-intensity exercise each week. That works out neatly to 30 minutes a day, five days a week. This kind of movement improves strength, posture, balance and mobility, all of which make everyday life easier.

Strength-focused workouts also help build muscle, support bone density and boost metabolism. Regular exercise is known to reduce the risk of osteoporosis and support long-term joint health. It also plays a role in regulating blood sugar, hormones and stress, which makes it especially useful if time is limited.

What those 30 minutes do for your mind and metabolism

Exercise is not just about muscles. Replacing even 30 minutes of sitting with physical activity has been shown to lower the risk of cardiovascular death significantly. It also helps manage anxiety, low mood and mental fatigue.

Regular movement supports brain health, immune function and emotional regulation. Over time, it can slow down age-related decline and improve overall resilience. In simple terms, those 30 minutes tend to punch above their weight when done consistently.

The truth behind the 10,000-step rule

Walking 10,000 steps a day has become a fitness badge of honour, but it did not start as a medical guideline. Ajmera explains that walking falls under NEAT, or Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis. This includes all movement outside structured workouts.

Walking is excellent for circulation, digestion, joint mobility and spinal movement. It is easy to fit into daily life, whether that is before meals, during work breaks or while doing chores. And no, the steps do not need to happen all at once.

Research suggests that benefits begin well before 10,000 steps. In fact, around 7,000 steps a day has been linked to a lower risk of early death in older adults, with little added benefit beyond that point. More is not always better.

Why 10,000 steps may not be the best idea for everyone

Chasing a step target without listening to your body can backfire. Beginners, people with knee, hip, ankle or lower back issues, and even those who already exercise regularly need to be careful.

Ajmera points out that if walking leaves you sore, tired or struggling to recover, it is worth reassessing. Starting with 4,000 to 6,000 steps and building gradually is often safer and far more sustainable.

So, which approach actually works better?

It is not an either-or situation. The most effective routine usually combines both. Around 30 minutes of structured exercise, paired with 4,000 to 8,000 daily steps, tends to cover all bases.

You get strength, mobility and metabolic support from exercise. You get circulation, digestion and gentle movement from walking. Together, they work better than either one on its own.

