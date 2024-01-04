3 important habits that foster joy and happiness

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Important habits that foster joy and happiness.

Did you know that the word 'Happiness' has its roots in the original word 'Hap', which meant haphazard? For a long time, the prevailing belief was that happiness was beyond our control. It was something that could only happen if favourable moments aligned. We believe that happiness should be our natural state of being. It's like our sea level, and only when negative events occur, do we dip below this level. According to Habit Coach, Ashdin Doctor, to maintain happiness consistently, we need certain habits. Once we achieve this sustained happiness, we can elevate ourselves beyond mere contentment, reaching levels of bliss and joy.

Think of it this way, three habits play a pivotal role in maintaining happiness:

Gratitude: The Foundation of Happiness

The first habit, and perhaps the most transformative, is practising gratitude. Every morning, take a moment to jot down three things you are grateful for. It could be a person, a thing, or a memorable occasion. By cultivating gratitude, you shift your focus to the positive aspects of life. It acts as a reminder that, amidst life's challenges, there is always something to be thankful for. Gratitude becomes the bedrock upon which the structure of happiness is built.

Detox from Negativity: Unplug for Positivity

The second habit revolves around cleansing your life of negativity, especially from social media. Unfollow profiles that constantly inundate you with negative feedback, induce FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) or trigger feelings of jealousy. The digital world can be a breeding ground for negativity, and detoxifying your online space is a powerful step toward maintaining a positive mindset.

Cultivate the Joy of Helping Others

The final habit to cultivate happiness is to ask yourself daily, "Who can I help today?" The act of helping others brings immeasurable joy and satisfaction. It doesn't have to be a grand gesture; even small acts of kindness can have a profound impact. Whether it's assisting a colleague, supporting a friend, or aiding a stranger, the happiness derived from knowing you've made a positive difference is unparalleled. By making this a daily habit, you not only contribute to others' well-being but also elevate your happiness.

Incorporating these three habits into your daily routine can create a transformative shift in your overall happiness. It's about actively engaging in practices that uplift your spirit, foster gratitude, and create a positive ripple effect in your life.

The sea level of happiness becomes a consistent state, and the journey toward bliss and joy becomes more attainable. Remember, happiness is not an elusive destination; it's a journey that starts with intentional habits. So, why not start today? Cultivate the habits that will make happiness your natural state of being.

