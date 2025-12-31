2026 begins with a supermoon: When and how to watch it in India The first full moon of 2026 is a Wolf Supermoon, rising on January 3. Here’s when it will be visible in India, why it appears larger and brighter than usual, and the best time to watch it.

New Delhi:

The year 2026 opens with something quietly dramatic in the sky. A full Moon, closer than usual, brighter than we normally see it. On January 3, 2026, the first full moon of the year, the Wolf Moon, will also be a supermoon. What makes this one stand out is timing.

The Moon reaches its fullest phase just as Earth is near perihelion, its closest point to the Sun. That closeness doesn’t change how the Moon works, but it adds a sense of alignment. The Wolf Moon is the traditional name for the first full moon of the year, occurring in January, named for the hungry wolves often heard howling on cold winter nights when food was scarce.

When to watch it in India

The Wolf Moon reaches peak illumination on January 3, 2026. In India, that exact full phase happens around 3:33 pm IST (5:03 a.m. EST). You won’t see it at that moment. The Moon will be below the horizon. The real viewing window opens later in the evening.

On January 3, the supermoon rises in the eastern sky shortly after sunset, roughly between 5:45 pm and 6:00 pm IST, depending on where you are. That first rise is the moment to watch. The Moon will look oversized, almost unreal, sitting low against trees, rooftops, and power lines. It stays visible all night. Slowly crossing the sky. Setting only at dawn on January 4.

What makes it a ‘Wolf Supermoon’

January’s full moon has long been called the Wolf Moon. The name comes from old northern traditions, when wolves were often heard howling during the coldest nights of winter. It’s not about astrology or folklore alone, just a reminder of how closely people once paid attention to the night sky.

This year’s Wolf Moon qualifies as a supermoon because it occurs near the Moon’s closest approach to Earth. That makes it appear slightly larger and brighter than an average full moon. Not dramatically so. But enough that you notice it, especially when it first rises.

The official full phase occurs at 10:03 GMT (3:33 pm IST.).

How to watch it well

You don’t need equipment. No telescope. No binoculars. Just step outside. The best time is during moonrise. Face east. Find a clear horizon if you can. Buildings, trees, or distant hills help create the Moon illusion, the effect that makes it look unusually large near the horizon.

City skies won’t ruin it. The Moon is bright enough to cut through light pollution. But if you’re somewhere darker, you’ll see more texture. Subtle shading. Craters catching light at an angle.

Winter skies usually help. Clearer air. Less haze. Better contrast. Photography works best early in the evening, before the Moon climbs too high and loses that oversized feel.

A bonus for skywatchers

There’s more to the week than the Moon. About a week after the Wolf Moon, Jupiter reaches opposition, according to a Forbes report. That means it rises at sunset and sets at sunrise, visible all night and shining at its brightest for the year.

If you’re already looking up in early January, it’s a good time to keep looking. The year starts quietly. With light. And a reminder that the sky is still very much in motion, whether we notice or not.

