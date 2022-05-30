10 Monday motivation quotes that will instantly cheer you up to chase your dreams

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@JUSTICE78602373 Monday Motivation quote

Monday Motivation: After enjoying a good weekend with family and friends, many people look for motivation to start their new week. Several thoughts come to one’s mind about starting a new day. Some people plan their day, and some do not. Majorly Monday is a working day where people go to work and plan all the things that they will be doing this week. Some also start their new day by thanking God and expressing their gratitude for things that had happened in their life. It is a new beginning of the week which offers a person new opportunities with a lot of motivation.

Quotes that will boost up your Monday:

“When you arise in the morning think of what a privilege it is to be alive, to think, to enjoy, to love…” – Marcus Aurelius "Every morning you have two choices: continue to sleep with your dreams or wake up and chase them". – Arnold Schwarzenegger “Just one small positive thought in the morning can change your whole day.”– Dalai Lama “Either you run the day or the day runs you.” – Jim Rohn “People rarely succeed unless they have fun in what they are doing.”– Dale Carnegie “Your Monday morning thoughts set the tone for your whole week. See yourself getting stronger, and living a fulfilling, happier & healthier life.” –Germany Kent "Okay, it’s Monday but who said Mondays have to suck? Be a rebel and have a great day anyway". – Kimberly Jiménez “If you don't design your own life plan, chances are you'll fall into someone else's plan. And guess what they have planned for you? Not much.”– Jim Rohn "The secret of getting ahead is getting started". – Mark Twain “A ship is always safe at shore but that is not what it’s built for.” – Albert Einstein

