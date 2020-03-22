Image Source : TWITTER World Water Day 2020: Let’s pledge to save water amid coronavirus outbreak

As coronavirus, otherwise known as Covid-19, continues to spread around the world, health organisations have been urging people to carry out basic protective measures to curb the spread of the deadly disease, including washing their hands. However, let us take a moment to remember the importance of water and take a pledge to use water the right way during the crisis this World Water Day 2020.

Remember that about one billion people live in slum-like conditions, making up 30% of the world's urban population. These housing facilities tend to have very little ventilation, drainage and sewage facilities, with diseases spreading easily. The water supply is erratic and on days when there is no water, the family must forgo the quick bath they are accustomed to.

Washing hands while saving water

Since washing hands is one of the mandatory things to do to avoid the virus, it has raised the concern of not wasting precious water while doing so. Washing your hands for twenty seconds does not mean you need to have the tap running for twenty seconds. In the midst of one global crisis let’s not worsen another, do wash your hands while saving water.

World Water Day 2020 Theme

March 22 marks World Water Day and This year, its theme is 'Water and Climate Change'. The day is an annual UN observance day that marks the importance of freshwater. The day is used to support the sustainable management of freshwater resources. The first World Water Day was identified in 1993 by the United Nations.

What is the connection between #Water and #ClimateChange?



The 2020 World Water Development Report is just around the corner and explores how the two are inextricably linked. 💧#WWDR to be released on #WorldWaterDay: https://t.co/p7ZlYzrw3i@UNESCOWWAP pic.twitter.com/dfxvmEaXVe — UN-Water (@UN_Water) March 19, 2020

Water crisis in India

India’s clean water problem isn’t new. Hundreds of thousands of people wait in line every day to fill buckets from government water trucks. Hospitals and schools struggle with clean water supplies. People are forced to wash utensils and clothes in dirty water. About 600 million Indians face acute water shortages, according to government think tank NITI Aayog.

Keeping all these hard-hitting facts in mind, let us all join hands and use water in an adequate manner from this moment onwards. Happy World Water Day 2020!