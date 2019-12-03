International Day of Persons with Disabilities: Know everything about December 3

International Day of Persons with Disabilities was observed with a resolution in UN General Assembly in 1992

International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) is observed every year on December 3 ever since it was acknowledged by UN in 1992. The marking of a dedicated day aims at increasing and understanding for people with disability. It also celebrates the contribution and achievement of disabled people in society. The UN also has marked 1981 as the International Year of Disabled Persons. The International Day of Persons with Disabilities was passed in the UN General Assembly by resolution 47/3.

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2019 focuses on ‘Promoting the participation of persons with disabilities and their leadership in accordance with the 2030 Development agenda. The aims are to empower persons with disabilities for inclusive, equitable and sustainable development.

Speaking about the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu said that we should change our approach to look at persons with disability. He said, “'World Disability Day' should be renamed 'Day of Persons With Special Ability' as such people have proved that nothing could stop them from achieving their goals”

According to reports, a total of 15 percent of the world population is dealing with a disability. That means out of all the seven billion people on the planet around one billion deal with disability. In India, the census of 2011 revealed that there are approximately 26.8 million people which accounts for 2.21 percent of the population living in India.

