World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2020: Know the history and the significance in times of COVID-19

The World Day for Safety and Health at Work was first observed by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in the year 2003 and laid importance on the prevention of accidents and diseases at the workplace. The day is celebrated every year on April 28 and is important since a person spends most of his time at his workplace and so a secure workplace environment is something which everyone can expect. This year when the world is in the grip of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the United Nations tweeted in order to salute the "courage, commitment and heroic efforts" of all corona warriors. Previously, the theme of the day was violence and harassment in the workplace later which it was changed to 'stop the pandemic.'

World Day for Safety and Health at Work Significance:

The day which is being observed on April 28, 2020, aims at promoting the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases at the workplace.

World Day for Safety and Health at Work during COVID-19:

Perceiving the progressing pandemic, ILO concluded that World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2020 will concentrate on tending to the irresistible ailments at work, especially COVID-19. Working environments are urged to address and bring issues to light about the malady among representatives, masterminding virtual methods of communication.

This year, there is a need to perceive the challenge looked by everyone in current occasions. The World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2020 will basically concentrate on the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per an official statement by ILO Director-General Guy Ryder, "We need special measures to protect the millions of health care workers and other workers who risk their own health for us every day."

