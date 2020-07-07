Image Source : TWITTER/LILYOBRIENS World Chocolate Day 2020: Wishes, SMS, quotes, Images, WhatsApp and Facebook status for your loved ones

Who doesn't like chocolates? This rich, brown liquid stream of goodness enchants all men and women of all ages. And to celebrate this invention, 'World Chocolate Day' also known as 'International Chocolate Day' is celebrated every year on July 7. People celebrate this day by gifting this perfect mood enhancer to their family, friends, and family. But, do you know, this day is celebrated on different days in different countries. Ghana, which the second-largest producer of Cocoa celebrates it on February 14 while in the US, October 28 is marked for chocolate day. The perfect sweet dish not only makes your mood happy but also has health benefits attached to it. It was first introduced in Europe in the 1950s and the rest is history. As you celebrate World Chocolate Day, we bring a list of wishes, quotes, messages, and status that can you forward to make everyone's day special.

WISHES FOR WORLD CHOCOLATE DAY 2020:

Love Is Like A Chewing Gum, It Tastes Only In The Beginning! But Friendship Is Like Chocolate, It Tastes Till It Ends! Happy Chocolate Day!!

On this Chocolate Day, I am sending this chocolate box as an epitome of my immense love for you. Keep smiling always. Happy World Chocolate Day 2020.

There is nothing better than a friend unless it is a friend with chocolate. Happy World Chocolate Day!

Anyone Can Catch One's Eye.. But It Takes A Special Someone, To Capture Your Heart And Soul And For Me That Special Someone Is YOU. Happy Chocolate Day!!

Sending you a wish dipped in chocolate and sprinkled with love. Happy Chocolate Day!

Our friendship is as sweet as chocolate, It would keep us close for long, with its sweet taste and flavour. Happy chocolate day!

IMAGES FOR WORLD CHOCOLATE DAY 2020:

QUOTES FOR WORLD CHOCOLATE DAY 2020:

“All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt"- Charles M. Schulz

"Anything is good if it's made of chocolate."

"A little bit of sweetness can drown out a whole lot of bitterness."

