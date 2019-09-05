Want to know about the lavish lifestyle, favorite brands and luxury cars of Uber-rich Indians? Read to know

The latest Hurun Luxury Consumer Survey 2019 tells about the choices of rich Indians

The rich young Indians love to live their live in luxury and the latest 'Hurun Indian Luxury Consumer Survey 2019’ tells us about their choices. The survey features 831 richest Indians from the Hurun India Real Estate List and Hurun India Women List and the average age of the respondents of the survey is 35 years. We bring to you the list of the favourites of these Uber-rich Indians

1- It's always a tough task to decide gifts for our loved ones but the survey might tell you what Uber rich people like to gift. Luxury Watches remain the favourite gift item for men while jewellery is the stop when it comes to gifting something to women. While Rolex remains at the top of the favourite watch brand Tanshiq is the favourite when it comes to jewellery

2- Swanky and expensive are the favourite toy for rich Indians. With luxury car brands continuing to grow in India Audi and BMW remain the favourite luxury car brand for the rich Indians with the 15.5 per cent respondents choosing them as their favourite followed by Mercedes Benz with 13.6 per cent

3- While the expensive Johnny walker Blue label and Chivas are their favourite when it comes to imported liquor brands the Modest Old Monk tops the list of the favourite Indian liquor brand with 43 percent respondents choosing it over any other Indian liquor brand

4- Looking good is always important and in order to look at their best. These rich Indians reach out the best and most expensive fashion brand out there. Burberry and Gucci top the list of favourite fashion brands. With more than 19 per cent of the respondent’s vote

5- What do you with the extra money you have? Invest it to grow and real estate is where the rich keep their money to invest. Real estate remains the favourite investment option for rich Indians. 28.6% of the respondent tell that investment in real estate is the safest option. The second most preferred investment option is gold with 19.1% people's choice. While Virtual Currency is still an alien term with 49.51 per cent respondents telling that they have no knowledge about investments in virtual currency