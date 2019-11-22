Victoria's Secret cancels annual fashion show

Friday, November 22, 2019
     
IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: November 22, 2019 20:53 IST
Leading lingerie brand Victoria's Secret has cancelled its annual fashion show amid dwindling television ratings and increasing criticism of the event, a media report said on Friday. Launched in 1995, the show was at one time a major pop culture event that attracted millions of viewers each year.

However, in 2018, it recorded lowest ratings ever and was branded sexist, outdated and lacking diversity, BBC report said.

L Brands, the company owning the brand, said it was important to evolve its marketing strategy.

"We're figuring out how to advance the positioning of the brand and best communicate that to customers," the report quoted Stuart Burgdoerfer, L Brands chief financial officer, telling investors.

The show is a milestone in the careers of supermodels like Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Miranda Kerr.

