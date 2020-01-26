Travelling to Railway station today? Check route diversions due to Republic Day parade

India is celebrating the 71st Republic Day on 26 January 2020. On this special occasion, a parade is being held at Delhi's Rajpath, in which a unique view of India's military and cultural strength is being seen. In such a situation, traffic jams can be faced in many places. If you have a train today and you have to go to New Delhi or Old Delhi railway station, then there is no need to panic. If you use these routes, then you will reach your destination without getting stuck in time.

According to news agency IANS, Delhi Police has made strict security and traffic arrangements to ensure that there is no lapse during the parade on Republic Day. Today, traffic is completely restricted on the routes of Vijay Chowk, Rajpath, Janpath, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, ITO in New Delhi from 9:30 am.

South Delhi: From Dhaula Kuan via Vande Mataram Marg-Panchkuian Road, you can the outer circle of Connaught Place to go to New Delhi Railway Station from Paharganj and Ajmeri Gate. Then to reach Paharganj, reach Chelmsford Road and Minto Road-Bhavabhuti Marg towards Ajmeri Gate.

East Delhi: If you want to reach New Delhi railway station from this side then reach ISBT Bridge from Boulevard Road. Then from Rani Jhansi flyover go towards Jhandewalan. After this, reach New Delhi Railway Station from Paharganj Bridge via DB Gupta Road-Sheela Cinema Road.

If you want to go to Old Delhi Railway Station and coming from South Delhi then Ring Road - Ashram Chowk - Sarai Kale Khan - Ring Road - Rajghat - Ring Road - Chowk via Yamuna Bazar to SP Mukherjee Road - Chatta Rail - Kauria Reach Old Delhi railway station via the bridge.

Know which metro stations are closed today

Traffic on several main routes in New Delhi district has been stopped from 6 pm on January 25 for the parade of 26 January. Four metro stations in the middle of the parade route have been closed since 5 am. These include the Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhavan Metro Station. The Delhi Police has appealed to the common man and has also advised that they should avoid taking restricted routes following a cooperative approach.