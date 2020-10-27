The British Royal Family is offering housekeeping job for Rs 18.5 lakh at Windsor Castle

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/INSTAKRAMFILMS Windsor Castle

The British Royal Family is looking for a suitable housekeeper and they are ready to offer an amount which will blow your mind. Well, no points for guessing, the starting salary is 18.5 lakh and the position is permanent.

The person who’ll be hired will be trained for 13 months before he or she starts the job. One will not only get to stay at Windsor Castle but will also be able to work in Buckingham Palace. The job profile is to take care of the cleanliness in the premises and ensuring that the interiors look presentable.

That’s not all, the candidates need to have a proper qualification in English and Maths. However, if they are lack in either of them, then they will be required to learn it while they are on the job. If you have an experience in housekeeping then congrats you will be given more preference than the rest.

Now, time for perks: Apart from the salary, the person hired will get 33 annual holidays. He or she will even get to live in difference palaces throughout the year. The housekeeper will also get to enjoy the amenities like swimming pools, tennis courts and more. Even the travel expenses will be taken care of.

The Managing Director of Silver Swan Recruitment Agency, Philippa Smith, said that finding the right candidate is as equivalent as "finding a needle in a haystack." The last date to apply is 28 October which will be followed by virtual interviews.

Meanwhile, there is another vacancy for housekeeping at the Kensington Palace. It is the residence of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and his wife Kate. The duo live there with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and prince Louis.

