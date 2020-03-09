Swapping red meat for plants lead to longer life

According to the research, substituting one serving per day of red or processed red meat with foods, such as nuts, legumes, whole grains or dairy, was associated with up to a 47 percent lower risk of having coronary heart disease in men.

"It isn't enough just to avoid red meat - it's also about what you choose to eat in place of red meat. Healthy plant proteins like nuts, legumes, and whole grains contain more than just protein - they include other beneficial nutrients such as healthy fats, antioxidant vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals (compounds derived from plants), which have been associated with lower risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and some cancers," said researcher Zhilei Shan.