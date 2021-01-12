Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@CRAFTYCANADIANCREATIONS Soak yourself in a hot bath! Bath Salt recipes you can try at home

The wonderful thing about soaking yourself in a hot bath is that it is soothing and relaxing and yet, helps to refresh and rejuvenate you. The aroma of flowers is known to have a calming effect on the mind and helps to induce relaxation.

Bath salts can ease muscular tension, remove fatigue and induce relaxation. It also helps to remove toxins and promote the general feeling of well-being, apart from nourishing and softening the skin. Some ingredients help to exfoliate your skin, leaving it cleaner and brighter.

The idea of using bath salts comes from mineral springs or hot springs, people frequent these for health benefits. In recent times to make the experience more luxurious and enjoyable at home, bath salts are added which contain many ingredients like fragrances and oils.

Shahnaz Husain, chairperson and managing director of the Shahnaz Husain group of companies shares bath salt recipes which you can make at home:

Recipe 1

- 1 cup powdered milk

- Salt

- 1 cup bicarbonate of soda

- One tablespoon almond oil

- Mix with hot water and add to the tub of water for a soak.

Recipe 2