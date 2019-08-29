Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar and other celebs support PM Modi’s Fit India Movement, share their workout videos

Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar and other celebs support PM Modi’s Fit India Movement

On the occasion of National Sports Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the Fit India Movement to make people aware of the importance of being fit and healthy. PM Modi launched the campaign on the morning of 29 August when the entire country was set to honour the contribution of legendary sportsman Major Dhyan Chand Singh. National Sports Day is celebrated every year on August 29 to mark the birth anniversary of this great hockey player. Soon after PM Modi announced the Fit India Campaign, many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to support the cause and laud the PM for his initiative to keep everyone fit across the country. Many Bollywood celebrities including Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar and Payal Rohatgi have endorsed the movement by sharing their workout videos.

While sharing a video on social media, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “In today's fast-paced life and competitive world, being fit is as important as breathing. So, I urge you all to join me in our Hon'ble Prime Minister, @narendramodi’s initiative, the 'Fit India' campaign. Extremely proud to be a part of the advisory committee of this amazing movement. Pledge to make fitness a way of life today. @kiren.rijiju @media.iccsai #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia #GetFit” In the video, Shilpa is seen doing various types of asanas and is seen inspiring her fans to keep themselves fit by doing the same daily.

Karan Johar tweeted, “Congratulations to our honourable PM @narendramodi & sports minister @kirenrijiju for launching the Fit India Movement on 29th August. I’m sure this will inspire all Indians in finding easy and fun ways to adapt a fit and healthy lifestyle #FitIndiaMovement”

Congratulations to our honourable PM @narendramodi & sports minister @kirenrijiju for launching the Fit India Movement on 29th August. I’m sure this will inspire all Indians in finding easy and fun ways to adapt a fit and healthy lifestyle #FitIndiaMovement — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 29, 2019

Talking about the importance of fitness, PM Modi said at the event, "Fitness has always been an integral part of our culture. But there is indifference towards fitness issues now. A few decades back, a normal person would walk 8-10km in a day, do cycling or run." He added, "But with technology, physical activity has reduced. We walk less now and the same technology tells us that we are not walking enough."

PM Modi launches Fit India Campaign on National Sports Day, urges people to stay healthy

Related video: