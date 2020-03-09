Image Source : TWITTER Rangoli Designs for Holi 2020: 10 latest Holi Rangoli designs, ideas and images for your home

Holi is a Hindu spring festival in India, also known as the "festival of colours" or the "festival of love". The festival signifies the victory of good over evil, the arrival of spring, end of winter, and for many a festive day to meet others, play and laugh, forget and forgive, and repair broken relationships, and is also celebrated as a thanksgiving for a good harvest. This year it will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, all over the world with Holika Dahan preceding the festival on the night of 9th March. It is a tradition in many parts of India to create Rangoli designs to mark Holi. Here are some unique interesting Rangoli designs that are sure to up your decoration this Holi 2020.

Significance of Rangoli During Holi

Rangoli is a eternal tradition that is followed all over India. Rangoli is also known as alpana, aripoma, or kolam. It is an ancient times, practiced by almost all households. In many cases, designs are passed down through generations with some of them being hundreds of years old.

The word ‘rangoli’ is said to have been derivative from the words ‘rang’ and ‘aavalli’ which refers to a row of colors.

Rangoli designs and colors vary between diverse regions but they all follow a few basic patterns. A rangoli generally has a geometrical structure that is also symmetrical. The design patterns frequently consist of natural elements like animals, flowers, and so on.​

Rangoli with dots: This colorful rangoli will look really beautiful and is super easy to make. You would need a rangoli cone for this. You just need to finalize your base design and select which colors you will be using.

Radha Krishna Rangoli: We all have heard tales of how Radha Krishna used to play Holi together. This design beautifully captures the equation they shared. You need to chalk out the faces in white and then fill in with different colors.

